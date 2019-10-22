Aging tech creates challenges for dispatchers, first responders

JEROME — Jerome Police Chief Alan Muma said Thunder Valley Rally weekend, which sometimes leads to extra police calls in Jerome, was a fairly routine warm-weather weekend for his department this year. However, the chief said there was one incident that highlighted an ongoing challenge in accurately getting first responders to the scene of an emergency.

Muma said the Sept. 20-22 weekend involved an average number of noise complaints for a weekend, along with a number of traffic offenses and one “extreme” DUI arrest and a handful of medical calls, mostly for trips and falls. The only vehicle accident that require police and fire personnel to respond was a single-motorcycle wreck at mile marker 338 along State Road 89A at about 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Crews weren’t able to get accurate location information about the wreck until they had already gone through town twice with sirens and lights on.

“We were initially told the wreck was near the top of the mountain, so we went up the hill,” Muma said. “Then, dispatch gave us a mile marker that was south of town, so we had to turn the trucks around and go back through town. We still couldn’t find it. Talking with dispatch, we eventually had to go back through town and go up to mile marker 338. We must have looked like idiots.”

Muma said the confusion likely impacted the response time for the single-rider wreck, in which the injured rider had to be airlifted to a hospital. Jerome first-responders, like all others in Arizona, rely on dispatch information based largely on reporting-party descriptions and the locations of those phone calls, according to Lynn Koliboski of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

While landline calls can nearly always be traced to an exact address, mobile phone calls to emergency agencies are traced based on which tower that phone obtains its signal, Koliboski said. Calls are sent to one of 86 public safety answering points, and the call is referred to an agency based on a selective-tool router and a dispatcher’s initial screening of the caller.

Muma said that in both the Sept. 21 call and on another recent call that turned out to involve an incident on State Road 89, rather than 89A, Jerome first-responders were talking to dispatchers in the Phoenix area. Not only were those dispatchers usually not familiar with the nuances of a distant rugged area, such as Jerome and Mingus Mountain, but not all of the dispatchers’ technology takes into account factors such as topography, inclines and types of growth and sightlines in the area.

Dispatchers are also often dependent on accurate information from 911 callers, who might or might not be calling from the location where an incident occurred, needing to wait or drive to be able to get a cell signal, Koloboski said.

Callers also frequently don’t have accurate information on the exact mile marker or site of an incident, and GPS locators for their phones don’t always tell dispatchers exactly where the caller is located.

Muma said another recent incident involved confusion between State Road 89 and State Road 89A. State Road 89 runs between I-40 and Chino Valley — a much different route than 89A, which runs from Flagstaff through Sedona, Cottonwood, Jerome and over Mingus Mountain.

“I don’t know about all the technology in all parts of the state, but some agencies are relying on equipment that’s 40 years old,” Koloboski said. “Much tower technology was put in place in preparation for some of us to use voice-only cell phones, and were put in about the time Arizona got 911 service in 1985.”

Koloboski also said some first responders are using older analog radios that are line-of-sight and aren’t digital or satellite-direct. She said investment in improved technology, such as AT&T’s FirstNet network, would be a boost to showing state leaders’ confidence in first responders.

“No first responder wants to be out of communication on a call,” Koloboski said. “And anything that would improve how quickly and efficiently anyone can get to a mountain incident will be appreciated.”