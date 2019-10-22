Editorial: Claims against Clarkdale smacks of cops protecting cops

We’re sorry, but the backlash directed at the Clarkdale Police Department for its handling of the Cody Delafuente case comes across as cops protecting cops.

Further, the insinuation that Clarkdale PD rushed to judgment and went out of its way to make Delafuente look bad most certainly lacks of credibility.

The sentencing memo provided to Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff includes a claim from a former officer -- who admitted to being a friend of Delafuente – that Clarkdale jumped at the chance to get a news release out about Delafuente’s arrest.

For the record, Clarkdale PD waited six days after Delafuente was arrested before a news advisory was released to local media. Which, by media standards, is a little slow on the draw.

The same news release was also conspicuously short on details. It contained only four sentences.

Most importantly, the news release made absolutely no mention that Delafuente was employed as a police officer in a nearby jurisdiction. The Verde Independent connected the dots on that one.

If anything, Clarkdale PD was guilty of exercising too much discretion and restraint in the way it handled the Delafuente case with local media.

As for the extensive follow-up on this story as reported in the Verde Independent, Clarkdale PD played it completely by the book.

The 72-page police report obtained by the Independent was provided only after the newspaper presented Clarkdale PD with a legal request for the report as provided through Arizona’s public records law.

Even then, we had to wait – longer than we preferred – for Clarkdale officers to complete their redaction of the report.

For anyone to claim or even insinuate that Clarkdale PD had it out for Delafuente in the way it handled this case clearly does not want to accept facts.

For such claims to come from current or former police officers, it’s clearly a case of cops protecting cops.

Which is something we all need protection from.