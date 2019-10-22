OFFERS
First Friday program looks back at 60 years of 10-12 Lounge

Meet at 10 a.m. in the Men’s Lounge of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth Street in downtown Clarkdale, to view a vast collection of old photographs and artifacts, to hear stories covering the lounge owners and to learn the building’s history of the last 60 years. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 9:55 a.m.

First Friday-in their own words living history presentation on Nov. 1, celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 10-12 Lounge in Clarkdale.

Meet at 10 a.m. in the Men’s Lounge of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. Ninth Street in downtown Clarkdale, to view a vast collection of old photographs and artifacts, to hear stories covering the lounge owners and to learn the building’s history of the last 60 years.

First Friday programs, held in partnership with the Town of Clarkdale, are open to everyone.

There is no admission to attend. Contributions to the Society are gratefully accepted and help the historical society share the history and cultural heritage of the community and its citizens.

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Contributions are tax deductible. clarkdalemuseum.org.

