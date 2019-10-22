OFFERS
Letter: A fun day is no way a holiday

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:14 a.m.

Editor:

I keep hearing reference to Halloween being a holiday. No, it isn’t. Neither are Valentine’s day or St. Patrick’s day.

These are simply days when people wear costumes and children get treats; when people are supposed to give or do something special for some one they love; or when some folks drink green beer and celebrate the Irish. These may be fun days or special days for some people, but they are not holidays.

Barbara Pierce

Cottonwood

