Letter: A fun day is no way a holiday
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:14 a.m.
Editor:
I keep hearing reference to Halloween being a holiday. No, it isn’t. Neither are Valentine’s day or St. Patrick’s day.
These are simply days when people wear costumes and children get treats; when people are supposed to give or do something special for some one they love; or when some folks drink green beer and celebrate the Irish. These may be fun days or special days for some people, but they are not holidays.
Barbara Pierce
Cottonwood
