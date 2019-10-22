Letter: Incident in no way reflects attitudes, opinions of Mission board

Editor:

The Byrds got it right with their song “Turn, Turn, Turn” reflecting on Ecclesiastes 3: “To everything there is a season”. This is a new season for the Bread of Life as we recommit ourselves to the Lords ministry of sharing with our neighbors from our abundance to meet both their physical and spiritual needs.

Many of you have become aware of the events taking place at our community dinner this past Tuesday, Oct. 15; for those who may not as yet heard, there was an incident that reflected very badly on the Bread of Life, our staff and our ministry.

Sadly, this has resulted in the Board terminating the employment of the person involved.

We, the Board, both together and individually, express our deepest regrets for this occurrence.

The actions of the party involved were deplorable and absolutely do not reflect the attitudes or opinions of any one of us nor of anyone associated with Bread of Life. We sincerely seek your continued and renewed commitment to Bread of Life as we enter our next quarter-century of ministry touching the lives of those whom the Lord has placed on our hearts.

Randy Spoo, Mike Conerly, Jonnie Maddox, Mike Richl, Bill Stafford Bread of Life Mission executive board