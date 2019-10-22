OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 22
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Random drug testing at Mingus wrong on so many levels

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:17 a.m.

Editor:

As someone who cares deeply about our history and Constitution, I am concerned about Mingus executing random drug checks on students.

Our schools are not only violating the Fourth Amendment rights of students with random drug checks but also denigrating students’ faith in our Constitution and the institutions that are supposed to uphold it. By teaching our young people that authorities are not bound by the Constitution, we teach them that the Constitution is moot and no longer matters.

Another side to this tale is the fact that when you accuse people of something that they did not do, again you undermine these young peoples’ faith in our Constitution, institutions, schools, etc.

If they are going to treat me like a criminal, maybe I will threaten to become one, or worse, become one. The worse the accusation, the worse the response.

Not saying this is good, or the best way to handle things, but it IS the way some of us respond to mistreatment and slanderous statements.

Government violating peoples’ rights is never a good thing. When it happens by mistake it is forgivable, when it is a matter of policy, not so much.

These young people are our future, let’s treat them decent, give them the benefit of the doubt. Hopefully they will become adults who treat young people the same way.

Matthew Holmes

Clarkdale

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Random drug testing at Mingus Union?
Editorial: Mingus drug-testing policy a step in right direction
Letter: ‘Weed vs. Guns’ reveals absurdity of marijuana prohibition
Letter: Say no to all propositions
Verde Valley Women who Lead: Sebra Choe

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News