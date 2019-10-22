Letter: Random drug testing at Mingus wrong on so many levels

Editor:

As someone who cares deeply about our history and Constitution, I am concerned about Mingus executing random drug checks on students.

Our schools are not only violating the Fourth Amendment rights of students with random drug checks but also denigrating students’ faith in our Constitution and the institutions that are supposed to uphold it. By teaching our young people that authorities are not bound by the Constitution, we teach them that the Constitution is moot and no longer matters.

Another side to this tale is the fact that when you accuse people of something that they did not do, again you undermine these young peoples’ faith in our Constitution, institutions, schools, etc.

If they are going to treat me like a criminal, maybe I will threaten to become one, or worse, become one. The worse the accusation, the worse the response.

Not saying this is good, or the best way to handle things, but it IS the way some of us respond to mistreatment and slanderous statements.

Government violating peoples’ rights is never a good thing. When it happens by mistake it is forgivable, when it is a matter of policy, not so much.

These young people are our future, let’s treat them decent, give them the benefit of the doubt. Hopefully they will become adults who treat young people the same way.

Matthew Holmes

Clarkdale