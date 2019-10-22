OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 22
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: William B. Millard 1924-2019

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:02 a.m.

William B. Millard, 1924-2019, passed away peacefully at home with family with him.

He was a WWII veteran who was in General Patton’s 3rd Army.

A father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather of 14, great-grandfather 19 times.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, and siblings.

He is survived by his children, Michael Millard, Dawn Whitman, Chuck Millard, Daniel Millard, Tim Millard, and stepson Leonard Parker.


Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Warren Ray Ward 1924-2019
Obituary: Tim Claude Palmer 1938-2019
Obituary: Norman James Sweitzer
Obituary: Alfred Valenzuela 1926 - 2019
Obituary: James Rich

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News