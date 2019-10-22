Obituary: William B. Millard 1924-2019

William B. Millard, 1924-2019, passed away peacefully at home with family with him.

He was a WWII veteran who was in General Patton’s 3rd Army.



A father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather of 14, great-grandfather 19 times.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, and siblings.



He is survived by his children, Michael Millard, Dawn Whitman, Chuck Millard, Daniel Millard, Tim Millard, and stepson Leonard Parker.







Information provided by survivors.