Roger Naylor celebrates Arizona State Parks in latest book

The entire story of Arizona can be told through its award-winning system of state parks. With travel writer Roger Naylor as your guide, explore these hidden treasures that represent the staggering diversity of the state -- saguaro-dotted desert, rugged mountains, red rock canyons, rolling grasslands, shady forests, and a playground of rivers and lakes.

It’s all captured in Naylor’s latest book, Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State.

Tuesday Nov. 5, Naylor will be at Sedona Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for a presentation, slide show, and book signing. Everyone who attends the event will receive a free day pass to Arizona State Parks.

Additionally, everyone who purchases one of Naylor’s books will receive a gift copy of the Grand Canyon National Park Centennial Magazine. The 56-page commemorative magazine was also written by Naylor.

Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State reconnects readers to the scenic wonders, rich history, and recreational opportunities contained within the extensive park system. Besides the vivid stories, Naylor enhances each park chapter with a list of nearby attractions, activities, and popular events.

Handy maps, indexes, and beautiful photos make it easy to plan your adventures. Discover small towns and quiet corners of the state where the options for fun are endless.

Afterward, you’ll still make it home before the weekend is over. Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State is a must-read for anyone with a passion for the endless beauty and intriguing history of Arizona.

Roger Naylor is one of Arizona’s premier travel writers. In 2018, he was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame. His work appears most weeks in the Arizona Republic.

He has also written for The Guardian, USA Today, The Week, Arizona Highways, Go Escape and dozens more. He is the author of several books including The Amazing Kolb Brothers of Grand Canyon, Boots & Burgers: An Arizona Handbook for Hungry Hikers, and Arizona Kicks on Route 66. For more information, visit www.rogernaylor.com.

Sedona Public Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road.

For more information: 928-282-7714, www.sedonalibrary.org.