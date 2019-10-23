Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found

Suspected Fentanyl pills have taken the life of a Cottonwood-area teenage boy, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Wednesday.

Monday, Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking detectives were called to a home in an unincorporated area near Cottonwood regarding an overdose involving a 17-year-old boy.

The teen was found face-down on his bed and his body was cold to the touch, the release states, and medical personnel were called and determined the teen was deceased.

“During an examination of the teen’s bedroom, detectives found an open safe near him that contained 24 off-white pills stamped ‘M/30" the release states.

“The pills were not immediately tested due to the danger associated with Fentanyl, however with the markings of ‘M/30,’ the off-color appearance, along with current trends associating the overall appearance with Fentanyl, and the intelligence known to PANT on the history of such pills, they are believed to be mimic Oxycodone containing Fentanyl,” according to the release.

Detectives suspect the teen was selling the pills because of the large amount of small-denomination bills the teen had.

The teen's death happened on the heels of a number of multi-agency busts in the Verde Valley and nearby that highlighted the amount of Fentanyl being moved into and through the area.

In early September, Cottonwood and Camp Verde officers teamed up on an interdiction patrol along State Road 260, making two arrests and seizing an estimated $900,000 worth of Fentanyl; a PANT operation later that month resulted in the seizure of 400 pills believed to be Fentanyl and almost 20 grams of cocaine.

The teen’s body was released to the custody of the Yavapai County Medical Examiner.

“Initial test results from the Medical Examiner indicate presumptive for fentanyl,” YCSO said in the release.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for any tip leading to the arrest of anyone selling Fentanyl.

Call 1-800-932-3232 or report a tip or online through yavapaisw.com.

