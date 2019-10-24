OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale must spend almost $350K by Jan. 1 of next year

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: October 24, 2019 3:15 p.m.

A work session was held as part of the Clarkdale Town Council’s regular Tuesday meeting to address nearly $350,000 in collected wastewater capacity and impact fees, which must be spent by Jan. 1, 2020.

Public Works-Utilities Director Maher Hazine led the discussion. There was no action taken by the Council; Maher will bring options to the Council Nov. 5 for approval.

Hazine presented options Tuesday that include studies to more thoroughly inventory and analyze portions of the city’s water systems, so that when developers inquire with the city, more information about existing infrastructure will be at city staff fingertips.

“In the last couple of months, we’ve had developers ask what it takes to connect to water and sewer, what work would be done and what it would it cost,” Hazine said. “This would allow us to say, for example, six-inch pipe is over here, and wouldn’t have to rely on rough estimates of what it will be.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Council approved purchases of eight new police radios and a new police body camera and cloud video storage system.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cottonwood waives water capacity fees on Mesquite Hills project
Cottonwood to discuss water, wastewater fee increases Tuesday
Cottonwood to raise wastewater fees
Cottonwood to decide on OTA funds Tuesday
Clarkdale plans increase in both property, sales tax

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News