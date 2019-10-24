Clarkdale must spend almost $350K by Jan. 1 of next year

A work session was held as part of the Clarkdale Town Council’s regular Tuesday meeting to address nearly $350,000 in collected wastewater capacity and impact fees, which must be spent by Jan. 1, 2020.

Public Works-Utilities Director Maher Hazine led the discussion. There was no action taken by the Council; Maher will bring options to the Council Nov. 5 for approval.

Hazine presented options Tuesday that include studies to more thoroughly inventory and analyze portions of the city’s water systems, so that when developers inquire with the city, more information about existing infrastructure will be at city staff fingertips.

“In the last couple of months, we’ve had developers ask what it takes to connect to water and sewer, what work would be done and what it would it cost,” Hazine said. “This would allow us to say, for example, six-inch pipe is over here, and wouldn’t have to rely on rough estimates of what it will be.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Council approved purchases of eight new police radios and a new police body camera and cloud video storage system.