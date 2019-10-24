OFFERS
Letter: Thank you to the ‘imposters’

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 1:46 p.m.

Editor:

The Friends of Clark Memorial Library want to thank all the ‘literary imposters’ and others who helped celebrate the second anniversary of the reopening of Clark Memorial Library on Saturday, October 19th.

Thanks go out to our donors, the Copper Art Museum, Main Street Café and the #1 Sandwich Shop. The delicious snacks provided by Charlotte’s Café and the fun performances of the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra and Dave Rentz were greatly enjoyed by all.

Everyone who came in costume received a gift certificate for a free book from the Friends’ bookstore located in Clark Memorial Library or at the Friends’ book sale (coming soon).

We’d like to remind the public that there’s still time to see Emily M. Miller’s ‘Weird Realms’ exhibit on display through October 29th.

The last Fourth Friday Film will be screened this Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Clark Memorial Library, 39 N Ninth Street in the Clarkdale Town Center. All these activities couldn’t be happening without all the ‘friends’ and supporters of the Friends of Clark Memorial Library.

James Salmon, President Friends of Clark Memorial Library

