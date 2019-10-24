Letter: Time to fact-check Rep. Gosar

Editor:

Fact Check: Paul Gosar, U.S. House.

We are responding to the October 11th article in the Verde Independent in which Paul Gosar states “This President has not done anything wrong.”

This depends on what your definition of “wrong” is. Apparently, the “whistleblower” thought there was enough evidence to pursue an investigation.

Since this report, several professionals who work in the State Department have come forward to support the whistleblowers’ findings. Quid pro quo is definitely wrong. Using your office to “dig up dirt” on a political opponent while withholding aid from a foreign country is immoral and unethical. Congress has the prerogative to designate funding for Ukraine, the President does not. The impeachment process is in the hands of the House of Representatives and they can determine the rules. Bringing a vote to the House floor is not required by the Constitution. After charges are determined, a trial will be held in the Senate. They will act as jurors and determine if the president is guilty. Gosar is not evidently concerned about polls which increasingly show Americans are in favor of impeachment. The hearings are being held behind closed doors to avoid theatrics and threats to those who have come forward. There is classified information involved.

Let the investigations continue. This is part of the oversight power of Congress.

What does the administration have to hide? The House has passed over 250 bills which do not become law until the Senate takes them up.

This legislation deals with health care, reasonable gun control, and high drug prices among other pressing issues. So it is not true, as Gosar contends, that the Congress is doing nothing.

The Senate has stalled all bills from being introduced into that body in order to become law. We do agree with Representative Gosar when he says “ Tune in and watch what’s happening in Washington DC. Your government depends on it.”

Let’s keep the facts straight.

Janice Graham. Geni Hart, Cornville