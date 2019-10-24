Top-six Camp Verde soccer teams pick up important road victories

The Camp Verde High boys and girls soccer teams continued their march towards the postseason on Tuesday, picking up vital wins.

The No. 4 boys side held on to defeat No. 13 Page 3-2 on the road.

Eduardo Nogez opened up the scoring in the 11th minute off an assist from Steven Moore. Then in the 32nd minute, Ethan Church scored with Gary Ortega getting the assist.

About three minutes later, Ortega scored.

In the 64th minute, Page got on the scoreboard. Then they made it 3-2 in the 75th minute.

The Cowboys outshot the Sand Devils 20-3. Joan Ruiz-Alamos.

Camp Verde (9-2, 6-0 Central) closes out the regular season at No. 16 Rancho Solano Prep on Friday, hoping to hold onto the No. 4 spot.

The state tournament is eight teams, with No. 4 hosting No. 5 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the No. 6 Camp Verde girls (5-5-1, 2-2 Central) topped No. 11 Holbrook on Tuesday, also on the road.

Alondra Fowler and Tyler McDonald scored for the resurgent Cowboys.

CV closes out the regular season on Thursday at No. 4 Show Low. Results were not available at press time.

If the Cowboys can hold onto the sixth slot, they would make it into the play-in tournament which is the teams ranked third through sixth. The play-in matches are Tuesday night at the better seed.