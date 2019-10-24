Wine industry’s growth, death, rebirth

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Arizona Humanities Council present Erik Berg, award-winning historian and writer, whose topic will be, “Vintage Arizona: The Growth, Death, and Rebirth of a Local Wine Industry.”

This is a free community event open to the public, set for Friday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.to 4 p.m..

The talk will take place in Room M-137, on the Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.