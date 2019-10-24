OFFERS
Wine industry’s growth, death, rebirth

Though national officials are refuting reports of a global wine shortage, Deb Wahl of Oak Creek Vineyards and Winery in Cornville says she’s increasing production in response to rising demand. (Cronkite News Service Photo by Chris Cole)

Though national officials are refuting reports of a global wine shortage, Deb Wahl of Oak Creek Vineyards and Winery in Cornville says she's increasing production in response to rising demand. (Cronkite News Service Photo by Chris Cole)

Originally Published: October 24, 2019 3:11 p.m.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Arizona Humanities Council present Erik Berg, award-winning historian and writer, whose topic will be, “Vintage Arizona: The Growth, Death, and Rebirth of a Local Wine Industry.”

This is a free community event open to the public, set for Friday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.to 4 p.m..

The talk will take place in Room M-137, on the Yavapai College Verde Valley Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

