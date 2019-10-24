Wrap-up of valley’s family friendly Halloween events

VERDE VALLEY — Here are some Halloween-themed, family-friendly events happening in the Verde Valley in the week ahead:

Cottonwood haunted house

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission presents a “Terror in Old Town” haunted house.

The haunted house will be set up for one night only: Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct 31, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission center, 215 E Pima St., Cottonwood.

Admission is $5 per person. Admission will be discounted by $1 for each can of nonperishable food donated, with a four- can maximum. Expired food will not be accepted.

Children younger than age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Old Town Cottonwood trick-or-treating

Old Town Trick or Treat — formerly known as "Safe Night" — will be hosted by the Old Town Cottonwood Association and some of its member businesses on Thursday,

Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Old Town Association invites families to bring their "trick-or-treaters" to Old Town for treats from its merchants and business offices.

Camp Verde planning Halloween Trunk or Treat

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is making plans for the community’s annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival.

The event will be held this year from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 on Main Street, which will be closed down from ACE Hardware to the Camp Verde Feed Store.

According to Parks and Recreation Coordinator Shawna Figy, last year saw a crowd estimated at more than 3,000 kids and parents. Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street.

Parks & Recreation provides candy for this event thanks to donated funds, as well as Town of Camp Verde funds and then purchasing candy that is distributed to the participating organizations.

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0829.

Businesses and groups are also invited to organize other Halloween-related activities, such as a haunted house, musical entertainment, or food. Contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation, 928-554-0829 or parks@campverde.az.gov for more information.

Uptown Sedona trick-or-treating

On Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Uptown Sedona businesses host their 33rd annual trick-or-treating event. Sedona Main Street Uptown Merchants welcome all good ghouls and ghosts to visit their storefronts along Main Street (State Route 89A) in Uptown for great treats.

These merchants have a longstanding tradition of goodwill, providing this safe and fun Halloween celebration. Trick or Treating begins at 5 p.m.

“Thriller Zombique” will not take place this year. This event has been retired.

See the calendar entry on Sedonaaz.gov for a parking map.

’Hocus Pocus’ outdoor showing

Bring a blanket, bring a chair, and bring your friends and family as we gather in the Clarkdale Town Park for Disney’s Hocus Pocus on the big screen, Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

This 1993, PG-rated film is about three witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

The witches were executed in Salem, Mass. Before their deaths, they vow to return to Salem 300 years later on Halloween to cast their revenge. Three hundred years later, a skeptical, newly transplanted Californian, Max, played by Omri Katz, explores the ruins of the legendary witches’ house and dares the witches to manifest themselves. Disregarding the warnings of his sister and girlfriend, Max lights the Candle of Black Flame.

With that, the witches reappear to wreak havoc on the town. The children take off with the witches' spellbook, and hijinks ensue.

This showing is free to the public. Snacks and drinks will also be available. Contact the Community Services Department at 928-639-2460 or community.services@clarkdale.az.gov for information.

Halloween Spooktacular in Lake Montezuma

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Beaver Creek’s annual Halloween Spooktacular is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in Rollins Park at the Village Square in Lake Montezuma.

This event is sponsored by the Beaver Creek Community Association, Beaver Creek Kiwanis and Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District, as well as local businesses, organizations, and neighbors.

Trunk ’n Treat, music, games, hot dogs, popcorn and witch's brew will be part of the evening’s festivities. Everything is free.

Please escort your children to the Spooktacular, and please bring flashlights since most parking is not lighted. Additional volunteers with vehicles are needed for trunk ‘n treat. Call 928-301-2749 or email janiol19@aol.com to participate as a volunteer.