Egyptian Bazaar at Andrea Smith Gallery

SEDONA – From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, visit the Andrea Smith Gallery for an opportunity to view and purchase unique and antique Egyptian collectibles, sculpture, and jewelry.

Kamal Mostafa will visit Sedona from Egypt and will bring a unique collection of Egyptian Historical pieces to treasure, as well as unique sculpture and jewelry for all.

The collection will include old Egyptian silver, scarabs, figures of King Tut and Nefertiti, pyramid pieces and unique earrings.

Meet Mostafa and look at his Egyptian collection.

Visit the Andrea Smith Gallery in the Tlaquepaque Arts Village, located at 336 HWY 179, Suite D102 in Sedona to see this collection of Egyptian antiquities and unique pieces.

If you are unable to visit the gallery, view some of the collection at AndreaSmithGallery.com.

For more information, call the gallery at 928-203-9002 or 888-644-5444.

Or email FineArt@AndreaSmithGallery.com.