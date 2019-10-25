Engaging the Muse: unique, interactive fundraiser

CORNVILLE – From 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, experience a rare opportunity to soak in the rugged beauty and magical inspiration of a working studio burnished with years of art, sculpture and performance.

Down a backroad into a quiet spotin the Verde Valley, you are invited to participate in Engaging the Muse, a unique afternoon event in the Waddell Studio in Cornville.

Begin with a new presentation by local artists’ model Pash Galbavy, using archetypal masks, movement, and storytelling to offer an insider’s view of how she got into modeling for artists and what it’s really like.

Dancer/model Mark Stevens from Flagstaff will offer a unique solo dance, and also contact dance improvisations in duet with Pash.

Vocalist, sound and visual artist Frederica Hall will offer her poetry and vocal song intermingling with musician, sound and visual artist Rodrigo de Toledo’s original improvisation music on the guitar and keyboard. Both artists are also from Flagstaff.

Sedona actor and chocolatier Sarah Ann Lesslie will MC.

Regularly attending artists from the Sedona Arts Center’s Monday life drawing group – which meets weekly from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. – will provide a panel to answer questions about their experience of life drawing.

Offered in two parts, tickets are available for either or both at $25 each or $40 for both at the door or online in advance for $20 each or $30 both at showtix4u.com.

Both parts are recommended for adults only as they contain nudity.

During the intermission, chocolates will be provided by ChocolaTree. Attendees are invited to walk around the Waddell’s studio and sculpture garden.

The second half of the afternoon will offer the opportunity to participate in or witness a one-hour classical figure drawing session with Pash and Mark as the muses, modeling short poses together.

Bring your own art supplies — including paper and easel if you want one — and sketch or draw the live models or simply observe.

Engaging the Muse will incorporate themes associated with master sculptor John Waddell’s sculptures and artist Ruth Waddell’s artwork, which include finding beauty, individuality, diversity, and emotional resonance in the human figure.

This is also an entree to the new evening life drawing group, beginning Nov. 6 at the Waddell home on Wednesday nights from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Attendees must RSVP in advance to ensure there are enough participants for the group to meet. The special kickstart event will raise awareness about life drawing in a unique and entertaining way, and it will help support the Waddell’s important ongoing arts legacy.

Master sculptor John Waddell, has sculpted more than 150 life-size and bigger than life-size bronze figurative sculptures, many small figures, as well as paintings and drawings.

His work has been exhibited worldwide. Earlier in his career, Waddell was a social significance painter representing the ills of society, and, eventually, his interest turned to the beauty of individuals and their potential for positive interaction. You can see his work at artbyjohnwaddel.com

Ruth Waddell’s painting, pastel, drawing and sculpture work is inspired by people and nature. Her wish is to deliver the emotional impact that her subjects have on her. See more of her work at artbyruthwaddel.com.

This event is supported by Sedona Arts Center, Goldenstein Gallery, Red Earth Theater, and ChocolaTree. This event is partnering with the Sustainability Alliance to move toward zero waste.

Call for more detailed information or to RSVP, 928-284-4021 or visit artofpash.com.