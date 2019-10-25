Gallery hopping in West Sedona

Discover West Sedona galleries and artists when you go gallery hopping from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26.

Traveling along SR 89A from Dry Creek Road toward Soldiers Pass Road, you can hop into nine galleries. Cover a range of art choices, there will be something for everyone.

Begin at the south end in the Greg Lawson Gallery, located at 2679 W. SR 89A, tucked in behind Gerardo’s Italian restaurant. Begin your journey with tasty red wine and some home-made garlic bread with marinara.

Further on up SR 89A is the ALT Gallery, at 2301 SR 89A, Suite 102, located next to Synergy which will be open late serving drinks and chocolate.

On your right as you head north is the Artist Market and Sedona Giclee Gallery in the Harkens Plaza, and while there drop in at Sedona Poke Company.

Almost opposite there, turn onto Coffee Pot Road at the light to visit Vibrant Life Gallery, with arts jewelry and sculptures.

Just around the corner is DuCharme Framing and Gallery on Contractors Lane. Walk across the road to Bashas’ plaza to sample one of the famous Fiesta Mexicana margaritas and perhaps a fabulous burrito.

Creative Gateways on Birch Boulevard, just around the corner from ChoclaTree and La Rosales restaurants, offers an opportunity to see where artists work.

Stop in at The Melting Point, across SR 89A from Whole Foods, and consider which class you might take to try your hand at glass-blowing your own original piece of art.

At the end of this gallery hopping trip visit Rumi Tree Art Gallery just off Soldiers Pass Road, located at 40 Soldier’s Pass Road, suite 12, and conveniently next to Judi’s Restaurant.

Look for little snacks and music along the way, and whether on foot or bike or by car, this West Sedona Gallery hopping event from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 will inspire, entertain and perhaps provide that perfect gift for one you love this holiday season.