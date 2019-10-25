OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 25
Hocus Pocus at Clarkdale Town Park

Originally Published: October 25, 2019 2:07 p.m.

CLARKDALE – Bring a blanket, bring a chair, and bring your friends and family as we gather in the Clarkdale Town Park for the Disney film Hocus Pocus on the big screen at 6 p.m. Friday.

This 1993 PG-rated film is about three witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who were executed in Salem, Massachusetts.

Before their deaths, they vow to return to Salem 300 years later on Halloween to cast their revenge. Three hundred years later, a skeptical, newly transplanted Californian, Max, played by Omri Katz, explores the ruins of the legendary witches’ house and dares the witches to manifest themselves.

Disregarding the warnings of both his sister and his girlfriend, Max lights the Candle of Black Flame. With that, the witches reappear to wreak havoc on the town.

The kids take off with the witches spell book. The sorceresses, who will die by the morning light if they don't recite the incantation for immortality, have to get the book by whatever means they can.

This movie is free to the public. Snacks and drinks will also be available. Call 928-639-2460 or email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov for more information.

