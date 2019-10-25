Hocus Pocus at Clarkdale Town Park
CLARKDALE – Bring a blanket, bring a chair, and bring your friends and family as we gather in the Clarkdale Town Park for the Disney film Hocus Pocus on the big screen at 6 p.m. Friday.
This 1993 PG-rated film is about three witches, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who were executed in Salem, Massachusetts.
Before their deaths, they vow to return to Salem 300 years later on Halloween to cast their revenge. Three hundred years later, a skeptical, newly transplanted Californian, Max, played by Omri Katz, explores the ruins of the legendary witches’ house and dares the witches to manifest themselves.
Disregarding the warnings of both his sister and his girlfriend, Max lights the Candle of Black Flame. With that, the witches reappear to wreak havoc on the town.
The kids take off with the witches spell book. The sorceresses, who will die by the morning light if they don't recite the incantation for immortality, have to get the book by whatever means they can.
This movie is free to the public. Snacks and drinks will also be available. Call 928-639-2460 or email community.services@clarkdale.az.gov for more information.
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Verde Valley to be connected by 132-mile trail system
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Man jailed on four counts of child molestation
- New boutique opens in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Robert Eddingfield
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- Obituary: Janet Rae Pender Foster 1957-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: