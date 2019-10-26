Beaver Creek arts, crafts, bake sale Nov. 1-2
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:45 p.m.
LAKE MONTEZUMA – From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host its annual fall Arts & Crafts & Bake Sale at the Center and in Rollins Park, at 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.
A large variety of original artworks, local authors’ novels, and homemade bath and body products will be available, as well as jewelry, candles, lights, purses, scarves and custom-made clothing. Everything is created by local artists.
Most Read
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
- Verde Valley to be connected by 132-mile trail system
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Obituary: Robert Eddingfield
- New Merkin facility set to take another step in planning
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- New boutique opens in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: