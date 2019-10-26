OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Beaver Creek arts, crafts, bake sale Nov. 1-2

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:45 p.m.

LAKE MONTEZUMA – From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host its annual fall Arts & Crafts & Bake Sale at the Center and in Rollins Park, at 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

A large variety of original artworks, local authors’ novels, and homemade bath and body products will be available, as well as jewelry, candles, lights, purses, scarves and custom-made clothing. Everything is created by local artists.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Beaver Creek Adult Center hosts annual Arts & Crafts Festival
Get an early start on the holidays at the Beaver Creek Adult Center
Arts, crafts, food-a-plenty at annual Beaver Creek show
More to do, more to see at Beaver Creek Adult Center
Beaver Creek Community Association looks to become 501 (c) (3)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News