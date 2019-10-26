Beaver Creek arts, crafts, bake sale Nov. 1-2

LAKE MONTEZUMA – From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host its annual fall Arts & Crafts & Bake Sale at the Center and in Rollins Park, at 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.

A large variety of original artworks, local authors’ novels, and homemade bath and body products will be available, as well as jewelry, candles, lights, purses, scarves and custom-made clothing. Everything is created by local artists.