Bresnan unplugged in the doghouse

Dan Bresnan returns to Old Town Center for the Arts in Cottonwood after well-received sold-out performances from the Bresnan Unplugged Trio.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, this all-star ensemble will feature Dan Bresnan, Allen Ames, Felix Sainz, Jr. and Dave Len Scott.



This concert is dedicated to the Verde Valley Humane Society. That organization and its Cottonwood shelter will receive a portion of proceeds from the Nov. 2 event.

Highlighted in this performance the quartet will engage the audience in nostalgic music from the Great American Songbook. Some of the composers represented will be Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, and Irving Berlin, as well as originals from leader, Dan Bresnan.

The Bresnan Unplugged ensemble is excited to return to this theatre and will present an evening of sophisticated, heartfelt, fun music in a performance venue known for its warmth and historic charm.

Dan Bresnan, on acoustic guitar and vocals, is an international recording artist, guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, as well as a revered luthier. His well acclaimed Bresnan Blues Band’s 2014 debut CD “Party in My Backseat” has been in regular rotation on radio stations across Europe to rave reviews. Bresnan’s performance and songwriting style is a fusion of folk rock, Americana, Roots, Blues, Classic Rock, influenced also by ‘40s and ‘50s pop standards. Bresnan is currently a member of A.S.C.A.P., the Guild of American Luthiers, and Chamber Music Sedona.

Allen Ames, on violin and acoustic guitar, is known for his recorded works with his own ensemble Lyra, William Eaton Ensemble, and Gypsy jazz groups around Arizona and the Phoenix area. Ames has played with orchestras and chamber ensembles including the Arizona Opera and Ballet Orchestras, Nouveau West Chamber Orchestra, the Phoenix String Quartet, and many others. Ames has twice performed in the Sedona Chamber Music Festival, and is a regular in the jazz scene in Phoenix. Ames has also appeared with Dave Brubeck in his Fiesta de la Posada Christmas Cantata.

Felix Sainz, Jr., on acoustic bass, is one of the most in-demand performance and session bassists in Arizona, with more than 35 years of experience performing in jazz, latin, and pop ensembles around the state. Sainz, a resident of Phoenix, is also a recording artist, vocalist, and classical guitarist with his own newly released album, "Nearness of You.” Sainz can be heard regularly backing jazz greats in Phoenix, such as Beth Lederman, Diana Lee, Dennis Rowland, Carmela Ramirez, and regular appearances at the nationally famed premier jazz venue in Phoenix, The Nash.

Dave Len Scott, on the trumpet, is a happy new resident of Northern Arizona, formerly working as a trumpeter and pianist in the San Francisco Bay area, recording and touring with Concord Record Jazz Artists such as Rosemary Clooney, Michael Feinstein, and Big Kahuna and the Copa Cat Pack, and also touring with the Boz Scaggs band from 2004 to 2008.

Tickets for Bresnan Unplugged in the Doghouse are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com, in Cottonwood at Desert Dancer and Mount Hope Natural Foods; and in Sedona at the Literate Lizard.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th St.in Old Town Cottonwood. For more information please visit oldtowncenter.org or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.