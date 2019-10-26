Brian Peterman, Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega at Bella Vita

Bella Vita Ristorante is featuring three of Sedona’s top musicians this weekend, ready to entertain you with classic and original music as a backdrop while dining on Italian cuisine bound to make your experience one you will long remember.

Whether you are looking for a great meal or a romantic encounter over wine with song, Bella Vita delivers the goods.

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Brian Peterman will perform at Bella Vita Ristorante. Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for more than 30 years.

Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun, easy going and down to earth.

He regularly plays all over Sedona and people love his style and sense of knowing exactly what an audience wants to hear during their dining experience.

Engaging, smooth and talented are words that best describe Peterman’s stage presence and performance.

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, the gifted and talented singer/songwriter Jerry McFarland will perform at Bella Vita Ristorante.

McFarland is a consummate and life-long professional musician who has performed for many years. His guitar playing is crisp and virtuosic, blending perfectly with his rich and engaging voice.

McFarland involves the audience in his performance, taking requests for songs from the 1940s to today’s music.

McFarland has played and performed with the best of them, including the Righteous Brothers.

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, local musician and solo performer Dan Vega will perform at Bella Vita Ristorante.

A true troubadour, Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be. Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought after musicians. He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, Vega’s musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding. He is one of Sedona’s best and a real treat for those looking for a great night out of music and fine dining.

Make it a point to enjoy fine Italian cooking and great live music by Brian Peterman, Jerry McFarland and Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante this weekend.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.