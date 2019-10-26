Camp Verde football pushes No. 1 Trivium Prep

Camp Verde High football ended the varsity season on a high on senior night, giving No. 1 Trivium Prep all they could handle.

The No. 33 Cowboys (2-7, 0-4 Verde) lost to the Crimson Knights 56-48 on Friday night.

“The kids came out and played hard I mean it’s the same thing we’ve said all season, these kids don’t quit, made a game out of it at the end,” CV head coach Rick Walsworth said.

The Cowboys will close out the season on Tuesday at 5 p.m. when they host Avondale St. John Paul II in a JV game. All of the Cowboys are eligible to play except for their five seniors.

Trivium Prep hasn’t lost a game since November 2018 and in their last game beat No. 5 Parker 41-28.

“This was a great way to send them out,” Walsworth said about senior night. “Our guys love the seniors and they want to send them out with a good finish for their careers, so I think we did that (Friday night).”

In the last minute Camp Verde pulled to within eight after Jacob Oothoudt ran for a three-yard touchdown. After a TP 15-yard penalty on the two point conversion, the Cowboys kicked off with 15 seconds to go from midfield but elected to kick into the end zone.

“Well they had run back two kick offs already for touchdowns, so we didn’t want to let them go two scores up given that,” Walsworth said.

Things looked bleak for the Cowboys early on when Trivium Prep returned the opening kick off for a touchdown and then scored another one after Camp Verde committed four penalties on their first drive. However, the Cowboys outscored the Crimson Knights 34-14 in the second half and 16-0 in the fourth quarter.

Camp Verde’s quarterbacks ran wild, including a 50-yard touchdown run by Oothoudt and a 69-yard rush from sophomore Garrett Dulaney.

Walsworth said he can’t wait to watch the game’s film.

“The quarterbacks, they both did a great job and it’s awesome to watch those guys, especially Jacob not having played quarterback before this year,” Walsworth said. “Garrett was a little bit familiar because he started a couple games for us last year and then practiced all season, and just watching those guys progress. Every week they learn something. I’ve called them 1 and 1A all season because I got no problem with either one of them doing anything and (Friday) night it was fun because I got to tell one of them ‘hey, watch what they other one’s doing’ and then the other one got to go in the game and actually experience it. They just make each other better competing, it’s awesome.”

Dulaney and Oothoudt each scored two touchdowns for Camp Verde. Sophomore Emmitt Smith, junior Luis Venegas and junior

Peyton Kelley also scored touchdowns for CV.

Center Josh Lake was the Cowboys’ only four-year senior.

“I only got to have him for two years but Josh has just been an amazing leader for us, in the classroom, on campus,” Walsworth said. “He’s just one of those kids that, golly, you wish you had a hundred of them.”

The Cowboys’ other seniors, Christian Salas-Muro, Renaldo James, Dillan Tressler and Josh Lach, entered the program this year but fit in well, Walsworth said.

“All those guy they came in and they meshed really well with what we had going on here,” Walsworth said. “They didn’t come in looking for a lot of accolades and wanting to come in and act like seniors. We try to build a leadership culture where our leaders are servants. Juniors and seniors do a lot of the grunt work that the freshmen do in a lot of programs and those guys came in and they bought in and then they did what we asked them to do. Some of them weren’t playing a whole lot early in the season and we end up with I think everyone of them was starting at least on one side of the ball, so they were good guys and good guys to have around the program. Like i said, they integrated well with what we wanted to do and with the rest of the team.”

The future could be bright for the young Cowboys.

“Hopefully it will be bright,” Walsworth said. “We’ve got a whole lot of work to do if we want to catch a lot of the teams that we play and in the state in 2A. First thing we got to do is we’re going to see how we can look Tuesday night with just the young guys and with everything we got coming back and then from there we got to get in the weight room, we need to spend nine months in the weight room.”

TRIVIUM PREP 56, CAMP VERDE 48

Camp Verde offensive stats

Dulaney: 16 carries for 213 yards with 2 TD's and a two-point conversion

Oothoudt: 14 carries for 103 yards with two TD'S

Zenegas: 7 carries for 65 yards with 1 TD and a two-point conversion

Emmitt Smith: 4 carries for 38 yards with 1 TD

Kelley: 5 carries for 23 yards with 1 TD

Boggess: 3 carries for 13 yards with a two-point conversion

Lach: 7 carries for 17 yards

Tressler: 3 carries for 11 yards

Team total: 59 carries for 483 yards rushing and 7 TDs

Scoring by quarter:

First quarter

Dulaney - 5 yard TD run

Second quarter

Dulaney 27 yard TD (Dulaney conversion)

Third Quarter

Kelley - 10 yard TD run

Oothoudt - 49 yard TD run

Venegas - 21 yard TD run

Fourth quarter

Smith - 1 yard TD run

Oothoudt - 1 yard TD run (Boggess conversion)