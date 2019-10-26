OFFERS
Sat, Oct. 26
Camp Verde soccer teams head to postseason

Jordan Littlefield VVN/James Kelley

By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:04 p.m.

The Camp Verde High soccer teams will face some familiar foes in the post season.

The No. 3 boys beat No. 16 Rancho Solano Prep 5-1 on Friday to secure a home state tournament game.

The Cowboys (10-2, 7-0 Central) will host No. 6 Show Low on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. This will be the fourth straight season they have played in the state tournament, with CV going 2-1.

Camp Verde beat SL 2-0 at home on Sept. 20.

Against Rancho Solano Prep, Jesus Rivas, Gary Ortega (twice) and Tyler Chubb (twice) scored.

The winner of the CV and Show Low game will face the winner of No. 2 Chino Valley and No. 7 Snowflake in the semifinals. The Cowboys beat Chino Valley 2-1 in the regular season but lost to Snowflake 4-0.

Meanwhile the No. 6 girls qualified for the state play-in and will travel to No. 3 seeded Chino Valley on Tuesday with a spot in the four-team state tournament on the line. Chino Valley finished ranked second but dropped to the three seed because No. 3 Blue Ridge won their region.

Chino Valley beat Camp Verde 7-0 at home and 4-0 in Camp Verde this season.

Camp Verde (5-6-1, 2-2 Central) lost to No. 4 Show Low on Thursday in the season finale 2-1.

News