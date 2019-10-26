Celebrate form and sculpture at Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries

The Sedona Gallery Association invites you to support and enjoy the arts during 1st Friday in the Galleries from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

1st Friday in the Galleries is a free event open to the public and gives art lovers the opportunity to meet with artists, explore Sedona’s art galleries and take part in nibbling on appetizers with drinks.

With a focus on sculpture, begin your art walk in West Sedona by experiencing some of Arizona’s best estate art at ALT Gallery, at 2301 SR 89A Suite 102. From Native American bronze works to the form and sculpture of Dr. Seuss’ most extravagant characters, this space is fun and ever-changing.

Also while in West Sedona, The Object of Desire Gallery at A Spa For You welcomes guests to their reception, featuring popular sculpture artist, Adryanna B Ciera. With a focus on the feminine form, you will be impressed by the sleek and strong works of this artist. A Spa For You is at 30 Kayenta Ct.

Before heading Uptown Sedona, stop at the ‘Y’ and stroll through Goldenstein Gallery. The stunning and grounding sculptures by Upton Ethelbah Jr. will spark or renew your continued love for Native American art. Ethebah’s award-winning sculptures earned him Best in Bronze Sculpture at the 2006 Santa Fe Indian Market. Goldenstein Gallery is at 150 HWY 179.

Next, set your sights on Hillside Sedona to explore Gavin Heath’s ‘Animal Heads’ at the Gallery of Modern Masters. Born in South Africa, Heath had the opportunity to play and dance with the Ndebelle tribe. Heath’s focus on the family tribe and African goddesses have been a major influence in most all of his sculptures. Gallery of Modern Masters is at 671 HWY 179.

Before leaving Hillside Sedona step right next door to Gallery of Modern Masters, to visit the James Ratliff Gallery. ‘Other Worlds’ by David K. John is a tribal-influenced, painted mask sculpture that is not to be missed. Colorful and bold, John’s work is sure to inspire your brightest glimpse of the dream-world and Native American traditions. James Ratliff Gallery is at 671 HWY 179.

Travel on to Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village to explore the ‘Creature Comforts’ exhibition at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. Meet bronze wildlife sculptor and Sedona resident Kim Kori at her annual one-woman show. Kori will debut two precast sculptures including one inspired by a recent health scare she experienced. Wine and appetizers will be served.

Just a short jaunt up the stairs will have you awed by the Western-inspired fine art sculptures at Mountain Trails Gallery. At their Annual Sculpture Show, enjoy works crafted by artists such as: Deborah Copenhaver Fellows, Dustin Payne, Gary Lee Price, Mark Edward Adams, Michael Beals, Michael Trcic, Raymond Gibby and Sandy Scott. Mountain Trails Gallery is at 336 HWY 179 Suite A201.

In continuing your artistic journey through Sedona’s finest galleries, be sure to experience The Ascending Spirit Gallery: A Honshin Fine Art Gallery; also located within Tlaquepaque. The earth, creature and spiritually influenced sculptures by Honshin are sure to be a breath of serenity and peace.

For more information on Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries, or to learn more about individual art gallery receptions in November, visit SedonaGalleryAssociation.com.