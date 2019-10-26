Cottonwood Clubhouse available for rent

COTTONWOOD — After nearly seven years of finance work and major remodeling, one of Cottonwood’s most iconic buildings is just weeks away from its grand re-opening.

The event could also be called a “re-purposing.” The city’s former civic center, now known as the Cottonwood Community Clubhouse, will be the center of a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local leaders, Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. — just before the Walkin’ on Main, a car show, live music and wine-tasting event, gets under way.

““The Clubhouse has already been used for larger civic functions,” said Hezekiah Allen, recreation supervisor for the city. “But we hope the mainstays are weddings, corporate events, and community programming.”

The Clubhouse can be rented out for $75 per hour; a pricing structure can be found at cottonwoodclubhouse.com. You can also contact to Lorenda Yoke, the city’s rentals coordinator, at lyoke@cottonwoodaz.gov.

At a cost of about $460,000 to the city, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants, the center, built in 1939 as a WPA facility, has taken the better part of five years and a great deal of sweat equity and expensive upgrades to become available for modern use. From heating and cooling systems to lighting to $24,000 curtains, the Clubhouse doesn’t come cheap — but it does have a natural-looking, multi-purpose building on Main Street, in the middle of Old Town.

Local designers and builders, such as Tim McClellan and Jack Smithson, have their work in use in the Clubhouse. Other local contractors were utilized as well, such as Straight Line Masonry, A Picture Window, Melody Scarborough, Old Town Frame Company, Alvey Signs, Verde River Growers and many more.

The remodel had its limitations and has required modifications and adjustments one wouldn’t see in a new 2019 building. An HVAC duct ended up being run through one of a set of double doors in the back of the building.

Some of the original wood planks in the main room floor are wearing thin and cannot be sanded down any further. However, there is much original wood, stone and other material in the building.

The main room — essentially, a gymnasium/dance hall with a stage at one end — is fully redone, complete with the removal of a hanging ceiling. A sound system has been installed; the women’s and men’s “dressing room” restrooms in the back have locally made, unique artistic fixtures.

The kitchen, located just inside the front door, has its original single-plank countertops; a few of the cupboards show the stone exterior wall. Most of the work was done on the interior; not only was the exterior stone largely in good shape (heavy cleaning is an example of the most extensive work permitted), but historic building grants generally have far more restrictions on exterior appearance changes than for the interior.

The Clubhouse stage is not especially wide, and has a steep drop from the edge to the wooden gym floor. However, the stage runs deep from front to back, and has stairs for access on both sides.

Allen seems very pleased the city has a natural-looking facility available for a wide variety of events.

“The Riverfront (Reclamation Plant) meeting room is geared more so towards meetings, and professional gatherings,” Allen said.