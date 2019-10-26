DJs rock Halloween at Steakhouse89 Bash

Two top-notch community DJs will spin the music at this year’s Halloween Bash at Steakhouse89, located at 2620 SR 89A in West Sedona.

DJ Jade and DJ Ecks will keep the music going and mood flowing as they crank it up on Halloween night at Club89 in Steakhouse89 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

DJ Jade is a sound and vibrational healer and gong specialist from Chicago now living in Sedona.

Jade is the founder and creative director of Resonate Festival, Sedona-based Project Manifest and co-founder and creative director for Chicago-based Curating Mindfulness.

As a DJ, Jade has produced and performed at events, nightclubs and ecstatic dances.

As his passion for music grew and developed through his 20-plus years of experience, Jade directed his focus toward his production and DJ performances, which earned him residencies throughout Chicago and the co-creation of Chicago based event and production company Aural Matrix.

His passion for his work continues to thrive as he refines his DJ style to fit a more conscious lifestyle through a fusion of organic beats and melodies with infectious grooves and bass lines.

His current style seamlessly blends house, techno, tribal and uplifting music.

DJ Ecks is a New York transplant to the Sedona area. He has spent many years refining his craft on the dance floors of New York City and beyond.

Ecks perceives himself as a Musical Energy Mover of epic proportions.

Deep melodic and Afro-house, tribal drums, soulful ancient chants, spiritual vocals and that deep groove are what DJ Ecks is all about.

There will be a $10 cover for the Halloween party, ages 21 or older will be allowed to enter.

There will be prizes awarded for the top three costumes. There will be no drink specials.

No reservations are necessary.

Call 928-204-2000 for more information or visit Seakhouse89.com.