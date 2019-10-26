Glass and steel unite at Bryant Nagel Galleries

At 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Seth Fairweather: Individual Voice opens at Bryant Nagel Galleries with an artist reception, followed by an artist talk at 5:45 p.m.

Bryant Nagel Galleries is located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179 in Sedona.

This new exhibition presents the innovative artist’s thought-provoking glass and steel sculptures. In many of Fairweather’s pieces, it is themes of human emergence that take form, glass figures may arise organically from metal, neutral forms that could be anyone or everyone. In other pieces, the mysterious perfection of math and science come to play with our insights.

An art elective in glassblowing set Fairweather on this path while he was pre-med at Tulane University in New Orleans. He went on to receive his MFA at Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia.

Glass has always been Fairweather’s artistic path. As time has gone on, he has incorporated more mixed media with many current works including glass and metal. “The juxtaposition between the clarity of the glass and that heavy visual quality of the steel or cast bronze just sets up a nice conversation within the piece between the different materials,” he said.

It may take Fairweather less than an hour to more than a week to create a blown glass piece; a cast glass piece may take a week to several months. The engineering aspect of larger projects can stretch into years. “What you decide to make is definitely artistically based, but how to make it, science is a huge part of it, just how it cools, how it moves,” he said.



With an impressive exhibition history that dates back to 2005, Fairweather has been an instructor in glass arts since his own school days and currently serves as Adjunct Professor of Glass at Paradise Valley Community College and Artist in Residence at Mesa Arts Center.

The exhibition lasts through Nov. 24. For more information and photos, see Facebook.com/BryantNagelGalleriesSedona or follow Instagram.com/BryantNagelGalleries.

Follow the Bryant Nagel Galleries YouTube channel. 928-282-6865, connect@BryantNagelGalleries.com, bryantnagelgalleries.com.

Bryant Nagel Galleries is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.