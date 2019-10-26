Greg Griffin photos at Village Gallery

During the month of November, the Village Gallery of local artists will feature the work of photographer Greg Griffin.

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 HWY 179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

A member of the gallery for many years, Griffin’s photography reflects a deep appreciation of color, light, contrast, shadows, composition, emotion, movement and perspective.

Griffin was introduced to photography in high school, when his dad gave him an old bellows camera. Later, he spent nine years in the United States Air Force, and while stationed in Europe in the 1970s, was lucky enough to get into a two-year photography program, where he earned a certificate.



Griffin spent two years in the Air National Guard, and nearly 30 years with the San Bernardino County Fire Department in California, retiring as a captain in 2012.



Griffin says his life experiences, especially his many years of work in the fire service, have contributed to his world view.

“I learned that life is precious and fragile, and that we should all try to enjoy every day,” he said. Photography allows him to capture life’s special moments so they can be treasured and kept alive in people’s memories.



Griffin’s photographic experiences also include weddings and sports photography and newspaper photo assignments. He found photographing weddings stressful, but greatly enjoyed street photography. One of the most challenging photography projects he undertook was documenting the homeless in various communities. He created a slide show with those photographs and gave presentations to several clubs and organizations on both the homeless and street photography.

Since moving to Sedona after retirement, Griffin captures the beautiful scenery, changing seasons, weather, birds and wildlife of the Sedona area, and the entire state of Arizona.

“I’ve never put my photography into any specific category, saying instead that I photograph whatever inspires me,” he said. “When I’m moved by my subject matter, creativity flows.”

The Village Gallery will host a reception for Greg Griffin from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. The public is invited to enjoy refreshments and meet Griffin and many other member artists at this free event.

For more information call 928-284-1416 or visit sedonalocalartists.com.