Halloween bash at Main Stage

From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Main Stage presents The Biggest Halloween Bash in Town, featuring DJ ill.Ego and DJ Johnny K.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood.

At midnight, there will be a special costume contest with prizes for first, second and third place and spooktacular drink specials all night long.

Come ready to party with all the other ghosts and goblins in town. Bombaz Grill will be staying open late for all your munchie needs. There is a $5 cover for the party for those 21 and over.

From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, DJ ill.Ego steps up at Main Stage once again for his monthly and ever-so-popular “First Fridays with DJ ill.Ego” party.

The dance floor will be packed all night with the sounds of bass, hip hop, old school, Latin and top 40. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.

Two DJ ill.Ego shows in two days at Main Stage is still not enough to get down and get your groove on completely, but nobody tries to do it harder than the Verde Valley’s favorite music man and spinner. This is a 21 and older show with no cover charge.

At 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Main Stage welcomes back Flagstaff’s own, Black Lemon. Founded by Northern Arizona’s Got Talent winners Roberto and Destiny Diaz, Black Lemon is a fresh and ever-evolving band.

With a fluid identity, Black Lemon brings to the stage a great variety, and vast mixture of genres. Whether it be their novel and contemporary original songs, or their unique and clever take on cover songs, listeners are sure to enjoy the chemistry Black Lemon produces.

Main Stage is excited to welcome this Flagstaff foursome back to its venue. No cover, and the show is 21 and older.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Main Stage presents a special two-hour performance by one of the venue’s favorite bands and modern country outlaws, Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts.



Currently on tour promoting their album, Western Abyss, the band was nominated in 2018 at the Ameripolitan Music Awards for Best Outlaw Group.

Praised for their songwriting and known for their love of old country and blazing guitars, they’ve shared the stage with Dwight Yoakam, Shooter Jennings and The Marshall Tucker Band. Karaoke with Sean Bouchard starts directly after the band at 9:30 p.m. There is no cover for this special 21 and over show.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m., then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are a Tango dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host Sean Bouchard at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo,” with hostesses Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is open Monday through Saturday at 11 a.m. All events are free unless otherwise noted.