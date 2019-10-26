Homeless shelter to re-open at new site Monday

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition Shelter is opening in its new home at 654 North Main St. in Cottonwood next week just in time for the upcoming cold-weather season, according to VVHC Director Raena Avalon.

As a day-shelter, it will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and possibly expand to weekends. As a cold-weather overnight shelter, it will open beginning the first night the temperature drops below 35 degrees in Cottonwood and will be able to shelter 20 people.

The new Cottonwood shelter location in a building at the rear of a parking lot in the 900 block of North Main Street, between Eighth and 10th streets, across Main from the Camelot RV Park.

The VVHC had to close its shelter in September because its lease ran out at a location on South Main Street. Avalon has been working with realtors and city staff to find another location that would work for her organization for months.

The director was in the new building last week with volunteers, moving in furniture, computers, clothing and other items getting ready for the opening. An open house is planned for Friday, Nov. 1, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but she said she would begin letting people in on Monday.

Avalon said she has a temporary use permit from the city to use the former food bank warehouse building as a shelter and will be applying for a permanent permit.

She said she needs volunteers to monitor and work with the homeless during the day shifts and during the overnights. The shelter needs donations of warm clothing, food and other times like toiletries, hygiene products and paper towels and napkins.

The homeless will be able to get services at the shelter that help them pursue jobs, housing and health care services.

“They come here to get their needs met,” she said.

There will be warm food and snacks, clothing and “case management” services, she pointed out.

The new shelter is much larger than the former shelter location and has a kitchen, Avalon said. Showers will not be initially available, but people can still shower at the Old Town Mission.

The VVHC is the second homeless organization in the Verde Valley to lose its homeless drop-in shelter this year. The Sedona Area Homeless Alliance had to shut down its homeless drop-in center in June and has not found a new location but continues to operate from remote locations.

Donations can be made through verdevalleyhomelesscoalition.org or by calling 928 202-1176.