OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Homeless shelter to re-open at new site Monday

Verde Valley Homeless Coalition Director Raena Avalon and her volunteers were moving items into a new homeless shelter building in Cottonwood last week. The new location is on North Main Street, between Eighth and 10th streets, across from the Camelot RV Park. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Verde Valley Homeless Coalition Director Raena Avalon and her volunteers were moving items into a new homeless shelter building in Cottonwood last week. The new location is on North Main Street, between Eighth and 10th streets, across from the Camelot RV Park. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 5:50 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Verde Valley Homeless Coalition Shelter is opening in its new home at 654 North Main St. in Cottonwood next week just in time for the upcoming cold-weather season, according to VVHC Director Raena Avalon.

As a day-shelter, it will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and possibly expand to weekends. As a cold-weather overnight shelter, it will open beginning the first night the temperature drops below 35 degrees in Cottonwood and will be able to shelter 20 people.

The new Cottonwood shelter location in a building at the rear of a parking lot in the 900 block of North Main Street, between Eighth and 10th streets, across Main from the Camelot RV Park.

The VVHC had to close its shelter in September because its lease ran out at a location on South Main Street. Avalon has been working with realtors and city staff to find another location that would work for her organization for months.

The director was in the new building last week with volunteers, moving in furniture, computers, clothing and other items getting ready for the opening. An open house is planned for Friday, Nov. 1, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., but she said she would begin letting people in on Monday.

Avalon said she has a temporary use permit from the city to use the former food bank warehouse building as a shelter and will be applying for a permanent permit.

She said she needs volunteers to monitor and work with the homeless during the day shifts and during the overnights. The shelter needs donations of warm clothing, food and other times like toiletries, hygiene  products and paper towels and napkins.

 The homeless will be able to get services at the shelter that help them pursue jobs, housing and health care services.

“They come here to get their needs met,” she said.

There will be warm food and snacks, clothing and “case management” services, she pointed out.

The new shelter is much larger than the former shelter location and has a kitchen, Avalon said. Showers will not be initially available, but people can still shower at the Old Town Mission.

The VVHC is the second homeless organization in the Verde Valley to lose its homeless drop-in shelter this year. The Sedona Area Homeless Alliance had to shut down its homeless drop-in center in June and has not found a new location but continues to operate from remote locations.

Donations can be made through verdevalleyhomelesscoalition.org or by calling 928 202-1176.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Church location out; homeless group starts anew on finding shelter home
Homeless drop-in center to close on weekends
Cottonwood Homeless Day Shelter to close while looking for new home
Cottonwood drop-in homeless shelter closes doors
Homeless Center looking for new home

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News