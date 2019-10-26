Jerome Art Walk the perfect post-Halloween night

Jerome Art Walk on Nov. 2 is the perfect post-Halloween night.

If you missed the legendary Halloween costume party in Jerome, enjoy a more sedate but equally as entertaining night in this mile-high town from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Studios and galleries will host openings and happenings throughout the artist colony.

From the Old Jerome High School studios to Made in Jerome Pottery at the other end of town, art, music and lively conversation are everywhere.

Enjoy great food in wonderful restaurants, wine tasting and maybe even spend the night at one of the lodging choices. Park your car and take the shuttle or stroll the winding streets on a cool fall night.

For more information visit jeromeartwalk.com or contact Donna at 928-301-3004.

Four Eight Wineworks

For November’s Jerome Art Walk, Puscifer the Store and Four Eight Wineworks will host a special anniversary party, celebrating one year since Four Eight moved from Clarkdale to Jerome.

Four Eight Wineworks is Arizona’s only wine incubator, giving talented emerging winemakers access to resources that help them make and release their own Arizona wines.

To celebrate this landmark anniversary, Art Walk attendees will be able to try an exciting new wine release from one of our incubator winemakers, Heart Wood Cellars of Camp Verde.

Valerie and Daniel Wood, winemakers at Heart Wood, will answer questions about their new Tempranillo. We’ll also be featuring the wines of Tim White, one of the region’s most respected vintners, formerly of Arizona Stronghold and currently working with Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars.

Tim’s solo label, Iniquus Cellars, is exclusively available at Four Eight Wineworks, offering an Arizona interpretation on California (Paso Robles) fruit.

Tim will be at the event to share his experience working the Arizona terroir.

Cody DeLong

Cody has been working on a new series of slightly abstract paintings he calls his ‘Suspect Saguaros’ series. stop in the check them out. CodyDeLong.com 300 Hull Ave next to spook hall.

Zen Mountain Gallery welcomes Mark Hemleben as featured artist for November Art Walk. Hemleben is an award-winning Plein Air painter from Jerome, Arizona. Hemleben’s works are beloved and collected by art lovers around the globe. He also counts William Shatner among his many collectors.

Originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, Hemleben paints with rare energetic emotion and authentic originality. His paintings capture the heart and draw the viewer into his world. With a well-controlled stroke, he translates the power of nature onto canvas.

Hemleben studied art and history at Louisiana State, and has traveled the world as a US Marine, and explorer.

“I picked up a brush 20 years ago and from that point on, that is all I wanted to do,” said Hemleben. “There is a magnificence in the solitude of nature, its vibrancy, harmony, and splendor, are what inspire me. I strive to capture the abundance of life, the constant change of light and seasons.”

Please join Zen Mountain Gallery during Art Walk from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for a glass of wine and the opportunity to purchase one of Hemleben’s paintings with him in the gallery.

The public is invited to join Ceramist, Marsha Foutz and Mixed Media/Watercolor Artist, Judy Jaaskelainen at Jerome Artist’s Cooperative Gallery, located in the Historic Hotel Jerome, 502 Main St. to celebrate “Facts and Fantasy” in art.

Both artists have applied their creative talents in unique and colorful new ways. The art is new, exciting and uncommon. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Original Jerome Winery will re-open in mid-November at its new location on Jerome Avenue and will feature 100% Arizona grown wine and of course our favorite artists.

For now visit Wine Wife Spirited Gifts at 114 Jerome Avenue featuring fun wine and spirits gifts and fine art. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with extended hours for art walk.

Everyone is welcome. From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Made in Jerome will also host a book signing by Patricia Jacobson. Jacobson co-authored Haunted Jerome with Midge Steuber.

Jane Moore will show a new series of her fabulous critter pots. Need any presents for horse lovers? Hall and the Howlers will be playing some new and old tunes out in the kiln yard.