Kim Kori, Creature Comforts at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

It has been quite the year for Sedona artist Kim Kori. So expect her annual one-woman show at Rowe Fine Art Gallery to be even more poignant than usual.

In June, Kori had a brain hemorrhage. With surgery, downtime and plenty of love from the Sedona community, she has completely recovered. But Kori laments that she lost six weeks she would have spent sculpting.

Through it all, she said, it was her art that kept her focused on getting better.

“Being inspired to create my next piece helped me recover,” Kori said. “I have less fear of sculpting subject matter that may not necessarily be accepted or popular. I want to sculpt whatever inspires me and hope that the love I put into it will be felt by my collectors.”

Kori’s first sculpture since her health scare will be unveiled during Creature Comforts from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Rowe Fine Art Gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village.

The precast piece depicts an animal that Kori has never featured as her main subject. What sort of critter is it? Kori said that you’ll have to come to the gallery to find out. Creature Comforts continues from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Kori will reveal a second precast sculpture and formally debut Soft Spot, a bronze that depicts a fox curling up on a cold winter’s day.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information, call 928-282-8877 or visit rowegallery.com.