Noise, traffic discussed as design approved for expansion of Merkin Vineyards

If the planned expansion of a popular Cottonwood winery is as successful as its owner hopes, the result will be a large increase in traffic through Old Town.

A restaurant, wine cellar, winemaking facility, vineyards and gelato and coffee shops are all part of a design for two parcels, sitting on about seven acres, on a mesa near the corner of Pima Street and Verde Heights Drive, formerly the home of a Masonic Temple.

The owner of Merkin Vineyards is Maynard James Keenan, the frontman of Tool and A Perfect Circle, who is based in Jerome. Merkin Vineyards and Osteria — a pasta restaurant and wine store —opened a few blocks away, on the corner of Main and Pinal streets, in late 2016.

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission approved the design review Monday for the plan, with construction set to be completed by the summer of 2022. All six commissioners had praise for the project, led by longtime local architect Reynold Radoccia, and the amount of collaboration that’s taken place with city staff in putting plans together.

Three commissioners are so optimistic about the crowds likely to be drawn to the facility — especially on weekends — that the 76 parking spaces designated in the design might not be enough.

“This looks so much better than what we’ve seen before,” said Commissioner Robert Hart, acknowledging Radoccia wasn’t the architect at that time. “We like the incline lift and the idea of a sidewalk, and this could really bring a lot more people to Cottonwood.”

Monday’s 2.5-hour meeting included detailed presentations by Rodaccia and by City Planner Scott Ellis, along with discussion of a number of concerns raised by commissioners. These included water; the vineyards will require connecting to both the water and wastewater systems of Cottonwood, but will be capable of using reclaimed water. No wells are in the design.

Even though the main buildings will be on top of the mesa and out of sight of most of Old Town Cottonwood, Rodaccia said, Keenan wants the décor to fit the mining era of the area as much as is practical. This includes a “rust” look on much of the property.

A curb and gutter, along Merkin’s side of the Verde Heights Drive, is planned, though more than one commissioner said they want to see some type of walking path or sidewalk in order for Verde Heights residents to make their way in and out of Old Town on foot. There was also extensive discussion about what sort of wear the traffic would inflict upon the street, which has not been redone or resurfaced in some time.

The gelato and coffee shops are set to be located in a “pocket park,” directly on the corner of Pima Street and Verde Heights Drive, with a railing and a small eating area. Radoccia said Keenan “didn’t want to wait five years for trees to grow tall enough” for shade, so that area will be shaded by manufactured materials.

An incline lift that holds as many as five adults will carry visitors from Pima and Verde Heights to the main level where the restaurant and winery are located, with a staircase next to it. Commission Chair Robert Williams joked that perhaps the lift could be reserved for “people age 70 and older.”

Radoccia said many of the details, including how pedestrians will make their way along Verde Heights Drive, will be worked out between him and Keenan and city staff.

The property is zoned PAD “Planned Area Development.”

It’s unclear how many Arizonans will be employed at the facility. Radoccia said Keenan plans to have grapes from vineyards at other area sites brought to the winemaking facility to be processed there, though there are no intentions to ship wine from Cottonwood and bring in the large trucks that would entail.

As a byproduct of developing the land at Verde Heights Drive and Pima, which is a hill without much growth on it, loose dirt that flows toward Main Street during storms is likely to be less of a concern for drivers and business owners.