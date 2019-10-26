Obituary: Frances Prieto Ontiveros Jan. 10, 1925 - Oct. 5, 2019

Frances Prieto Ontiveros, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on October 5, 2019.

Born on January 10, 1925, Frances was the only child of Francisco and Esperanza Prieto.

She fulfilled her childhood dream of one day having a large family and full home. Frances was mother to 11 children and grandmother to 35 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

As a strong matriarch of her family Frances was known for her independence, strength, nurturing spirit and her own unique way of doing things.

Even into her 90s, she welcomed all into her home with love, blessings, and amazing homemade food, including her delicious tamales, her famous Thanksgiving dressing, and her one-of-a-kind chili rellenos.

Frances was a woman of great faith, and she has gone home to Our Lord, her parents, her beloved husband, Diego, and her two sons, Vincent and Gilbert.

Much like the sparkle she loved to wear, Frances Ontiveros was a light in this world.

She is deeply missed and will be honored in a thousand ways.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, Arizona, with burial to follow.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com. Information provided by survivors.