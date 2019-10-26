Obituary: Henry “Bud” Roufs, Nov. 10, 1921-Oct. 10, 2019

Pastor Henry “Bud” Roufs went to meet his Lord on Oct. 10, 2019 after a short illness.



He was born November 8, 1921, to Henry and Bertha Roufs in Minneapolis, Minn. He came alive to the Lord in his younger teens and was a devoted follower the remainder of his life.

He graduated from Edison High School and although being raised in the city, he started farming east of Cambridge, Minn.

In January 1944 Bud left the farm for college because he decided to become a minister. Knowing he no longer had a deferment, he joined the Marines. Prior to going to boot camp, Bud married Audrey Wang in 1944.

Upon returning home after the war Bud went to Augsburg College and later Luther Seminary. He was ordained in 1952.

He served several churches in the Westhope, N.D. area. He started Hope Lutheran in Fargo, N. D., served at Salem Lutheran in Glendale, Calif., and started Peace Lutheran in Peoria, Ariz. He retired in December 1989 but went on to serve as a part-time pastor at Faith Lutheran Church in Safford, Ariz., and Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church in Cottonwood, Ariz.

He left there in March of 1994 because of heart problems.

Bud and Audrey lived in the Phoenix area from 1984 to 2010 when he moved to Canyon Villas in San Diego after Audrey’s death. Bud was a blessing to many lives, loved by all who knew him, and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his sister Marguerite Dillon (Bloomington, Minn.); and his children: Kathy Hedahl (Seattle, Wash.), Carolyn Roufs (San Diego, Calif.), Mary Bronston (Cheney, Kan.), Naomi Edwards (Corona del Mar, Calif.), and Jim Roufs (Costa Mesa, Calif.).

He had eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Bud is preceded in death by his wife Audrey; parents; brothers, Bob and Ken; and granddaughter, Naomi Bronston (Cheney, Kan).

Services will be held on November 9, 2019 at Lutheran Church of the Master in Corona del Mar, California at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be given to Luther Seminary, 2481 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108 or a charity of your choosing.

Information provided by survivors.