Obituary: John K. Sulier, March 12,1954 - Oct. 17, 2019
John K. Sulier, of Cottonwood, passed away peacefully October 17.
John was a native Montanan — born in Missoula to Walter and Dorothy Sulier.
He lived and worked in Missoula for many years prior to moving to Cottonwood in 2008, where he worked in the maintenance department at Mingus Union High School for seven years.
Being from a large family John enjoyed being with them. He had a creative and witty mind and enjoyed sharing his ideas with friends and family.
John loved to draw, enjoyed music and playing his guitar. John had eight brothers and sisters, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his brother, Russell Sulier; and sister, Mary Sulier, both of Cottonwood; sisters, Virginia Sulier and Pat Lujan, both of Prescott Valley.
John is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter Sulier, Donald Mackey and Douglas Mackey; and his sister, Barbara Walters.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Information provided by survivors.
