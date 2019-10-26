OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Margret Joyce Rhone-Vaughn Aug. 16, 1946 - Oct. 9, 2019

Margret Joyce Rhone-Vaughn

Margret Joyce Rhone-Vaughn

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 4:41 p.m.

A beautiful soul heaven-bound, leaving behind those that loved her to join her at a later date.

What can be said about a woman who loved God with all her heart, and served Him for over a half-century teaching pre-teens how to be godly young women.

A woman who enjoyed life to the fullest through art, gardening and quilting to mention just a few of her many loves.

A woman who fully and completely supported her husband in his pursuit of the things he loved, including moving to Cottonwood to care for his aging mother.

A woman who will be missed far more than she could have ever imagined by those left behind.

A woman who leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

A woman who loved, and was loved deeply; until we meet again, your devoted husband Steve.

An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Bodil Madsen Schreiber 1931-2018
Dorothy Jean Nickerson 1916 - 2009
Obituary: Juanita E. Mallette
Joyce Holmes Crawford: 1918-2009
Obituary: Annette McDonald, died July 28, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News