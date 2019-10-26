Obituary: Margret Joyce Rhone-Vaughn Aug. 16, 1946 - Oct. 9, 2019
A beautiful soul heaven-bound, leaving behind those that loved her to join her at a later date.
What can be said about a woman who loved God with all her heart, and served Him for over a half-century teaching pre-teens how to be godly young women.
A woman who enjoyed life to the fullest through art, gardening and quilting to mention just a few of her many loves.
A woman who fully and completely supported her husband in his pursuit of the things he loved, including moving to Cottonwood to care for his aging mother.
A woman who will be missed far more than she could have ever imagined by those left behind.
A woman who leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
A woman who loved, and was loved deeply; until we meet again, your devoted husband Steve.
An online guestbook is available to sign at westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
- Verde Valley to be connected by 132-mile trail system
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Obituary: Robert Eddingfield
- New Merkin facility set to take another step in planning
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- New boutique opens in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: