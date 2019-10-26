OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Oct. 26
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Mary-Louise Schwartz Sept. 20,1930 - Oct. 20, 2019

Mary-Louise Schwartz

Mary-Louise Schwartz

Originally Published: October 26, 2019 4:45 p.m.

Mary-Louise Schwartz passed after a short illness on October 20, 2019, in Los Lunas, New Mexico at the age of 89.

She was born in Olmsted Falls, Ohio on September 20, 1930.

She and her husband moved to Arizona in the early 1950s where Mary raised her family, baked, sewed, and spent time with her grandchildren at her home in Clarkdale for 61 years.

She was a member of Eastern Star, a sorority, and worked at Robinson’s store in downtown Cottonwood in the 60s.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Kenneth V. Schwartz II.

She is survived by her three children, Kenneth Schwartz, III, Kathryn Jessop, Charles Schwartz; and by her seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A long-time parishioner of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sedona, her memorial service will be held there on November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made to St. Luke’s at 2700 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kenneth Vincent Schwartz II 1928 - 2009
Obituary: Joan Marie Wilson 1933-2016
Patricia Louise Bass 1922 - 2008
Obituary: Frances Lucero
Obituary: Trena ‘Louise’ Robinson, 1926-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News