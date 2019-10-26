Obituary: Mary-Louise Schwartz Sept. 20,1930 - Oct. 20, 2019

Mary-Louise Schwartz passed after a short illness on October 20, 2019, in Los Lunas, New Mexico at the age of 89.

She was born in Olmsted Falls, Ohio on September 20, 1930.

She and her husband moved to Arizona in the early 1950s where Mary raised her family, baked, sewed, and spent time with her grandchildren at her home in Clarkdale for 61 years.

She was a member of Eastern Star, a sorority, and worked at Robinson’s store in downtown Cottonwood in the 60s.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Kenneth V. Schwartz II.

She is survived by her three children, Kenneth Schwartz, III, Kathryn Jessop, Charles Schwartz; and by her seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A long-time parishioner of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sedona, her memorial service will be held there on November 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers or cards, donations may be made to St. Luke’s at 2700 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86336.

