Reds Sedona Grill features live music all week

The newly-renovated Reds Sedona Grill restaurant features music five days a week -- a musical smorgasbord of fine talent guaranteed to make your dining experience one you will long remember.

Reds Sedona Grill is located at 2250 State Road 89A, Sedona.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Dan Vega

Young, talented and extremely experienced as a performer, Vega brings the highest level of professionalism to the stage.

He is classically trained and it shows when he plays the guitar and sings.

Vega is poised, amicable and a true audience pleaser, one of Sedona’s best entertainers.

Thursday, Oct. 31

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

David Vincent Mills

Mills is a very talented performer with a huge repertoire of classics and jazz numbers under his belt.

He has recorded numerous CDs and his keyboard command is exquisite, providing the perfect background music for fine dining, conversation and camaraderie.

Friday, Nov. 1

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Patrick Ki

Ki has been performing in Sedona for more than 20 years. His music is a soothing yet uplifting blend of romantic favorites and original compositions.

Ki has released nine albums as a solo recording artist and is featured regularly as a Latin jazz/flamenco musician at the Tlaquepaque de Sedona Arts Village.

Ki’s performances combine musicality along with a warm, witty sense of humor that makes for a memorable experience.

Saturday, Nov. 2

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Jerry McFarland

Performing as a vocalist and accompanying himself on guitar or piano, McFarland covers a wide array of styles from soft Latin inspired jazzy Bossa Nova to soulful Rhythm & Blues classics.

Oldies, Rock, American Songbook, Folk and Classical; covers of Elton, Petty, Billy Joel and the Beatles punctuate his original songs. His deep catalog spans decades, often resulting in an impromptu musical journey when he asks the audience to call out their favored songs or artists.

Sunday, Nov. 3

6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Riley Whittaker debuts

Whittaker has written more than 30 original songs and plays multiple instruments including the acoustic guitar, piano, violin, ukulele and electric guitar.

She performs often throughout Arizona playing her originals and a wide range of covers in various genres, including music from The Lumineers, Cold Play, Jack Johnson, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Johnny Cash to name just a few.