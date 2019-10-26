Star of the Guitar at Chamber Music Sedona

Chamber Music Sedona is pleased to announce the first concert of its 37th season — “Star of the Guitar,” performed by award-winning classical guitarist Ana Vidovic.

Held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 at Sedona’s Creative Life Center, Star of the Guitar will dazzle audiences with solo guitar pieces by composers ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach to Mauro Giuliani to Astor Piazzolla.

Considered to be taking her place among the world’s elite musicians, Croatian-born classical guitarist Vidovic has garnered praise for her flawless technique, beautiful tone, well-defined phrasing and thoughtful musicianship.

As a former child prodigy, Vidovic was performing internationally by the age of 11 and became the youngest student to ever attend the prestigious National Musical Academy in Zagreb at age 13. Her growing acclaim across Europe led to an invitation to study at the Peabody Conservatory with legendary guitarist Manuel Barrueco.

Since then, Vidovic has delivered more than 1,000 public performances at leading venues worldwide. She regularly appears at festivals, recitals and concerto engagements in most of Europe’s cultural hubs, including Amsterdam, Brussels, Budapest, Copenhagen, London, Oslo, Paris, Rome, Salzburg, Vienna, Warsaw and Zagreb.

Outside of Europe, her tours have taken her to countries such as Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan, Korea and Mexico, as well as numerous cities across the U.S.

Vidovic has also recorded six CDs. Mel Bay Publications has released her DVD, entitled “Guitar Artistry in Concert” — a journey through the music of Torroba, Piazzolla and Pierre Bensusan, Sergio Assad, Stanley Myers, Villa-Lobos and Agustin Barrios Mangoré — as well as “Guitar Virtuoso,” which features works by Bach, Torroba, Paganini and Walton.

Vidovic’s talents have also been recognized with several awards and distinctions, including first prizes in the Albert Augustine International Competition in Bath, England, the Fernando Sor competition in Rome, Italy and the Francisco Tarrega competition in Benicasim, Spain.

In her home country, Vidovic has performed with the Symphony Orchestra of the Croatian Radio and Television and has been featured in three television documentaries by esteemed director Peter Krelja.

At the Nov. 24 concert, Vidovic will perform a varied program of enchanting music for the solo guitar. The program will include the four-movement Flute Partita in A minor by Bach, Gran Sonata Eroica, Op. 150 by Mauro Giuliani, Recuerdos de la Alhambra by Francisco Tarrega, La Catedral by Agustin Barrios Mangore, Domenico Scarlatti’s Sonata in A major, K. 322, L. 483 and Sonata in E major, K. 380, L. 23, and Four Pieces by Astor Piazzolla.

The Star of the Guitar concert is sure to captivate audiences and provide an exciting start to Chamber Music Sedona’s 37th season, which will also feature performances by the Aizuri String Quartet, David Finckel and Wu Han.

To learn more about Chamber Music Sedona and upcoming events, visit chambermusicsedona.org.