Tommy Rocks, Denny Kuller at Grasshopper Grill

Fridays and Saturdays starting at 5:30 p.m., Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville roads features live entertainment.

Due to the growing popularity of the Grasshopper’s live music offerings, performers now present their shows on the wide, elevated lighted stage in the larger dining area. Some late-night dance venues have dedicated stage areas, but for Verde Valley acts featuring a listening-and-watching performance, this is a rare opportunity to present in a space dedicated to their craft.

Friday, Nov. 1, acoustic rock musician Tommy ‘Rocks’ Anderson combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles. Often incorporating a loop pedal into his solo acoustic shows, Anderson gets rave reviews from his audiences and is surely a performer worth seeing time and time again.

Saturday, Nov. 2, country artist Denny Kuller convinces his listeners that this will be time well spent. Every aspect of his show – from vocals to instrumental accompaniment to the quality of the sound system – is top-drawer.

From there, Kuller spins three hours of nearly every classic country hit within memory His vocal range is wide and his tonality under control, whether clean and clear or in the gravel. Kuller brings original works, as well, which are well crafted both in melody and lyric. Kuller is popular throughout the state, so catch him while you can.

Grasshopper Grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road in Cornville. 928-649-9211.