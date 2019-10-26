Women’s Art Show opens at Goldenstein Gallery

Goldenstein Gallery kicks off its “Women’s Show” with an opening reception from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, Nov 1.

Goldenstein Gallery is located at 150 HWY 179, at the corner of SR 89A.

This dynamic show features 25 of Goldenstein Gallery’s noted female artists and celebrates the feminine perspective of the visual arts.

Gallery owner Linda Goldenstein has been championing women in the arts throughout her career. “We were only working with two female artists when we first featured this show 16 years ago. Now we work with 25 female artists, age 16 to 94,” Goldenstein said.

The women in this show have been featured in Museum shows, collected internationally and share a powerful voice and perspective with their art, which will feature a broad range of styles and mediums.

Patricia A. Griffin has spent 28 years painting, teaching, and traversing the United States. Her portraits of animals capture their personality and explore the subjects of humanity’s earliest artists. A contemporary manifestation of a long tradition in paintings, her palette is responsible in large part for the power of her work. Bold colors and light dominate her paintings where multiple layers of oil paint are applied producing a dynamic vibration. “My paintings are a contemporary manifestation of an ancient muse,” Griffin said. “My wish is to bring the viewer into the present moment of reflection and peace.”

Griffin donates a percentage of each sale of her work towards wildlife conservation. In addition to attending the opening reception, Griffin will be featured as Goldenstein’s Artist In Residence at the beautiful L’Auberge De Sedona Resort during her stay painting October 29-31 and November 1-2, 4, 6-9. You can find a complete Artists in Residence schedule at GoldensteinArt.com.

Ali’s Mignonne’s stunning three-dimensional paintings have been collected internationally. Her trademark sculptural style developed by chance in the early 2000s and developed into an exquisite one of a kind painting technique featuring trees, water, and nature.

Syri Hall’s charming life-size bronze sculpture of the baby burro “Francesca” and other animal sculptures stirs the hearts of everyone that see them. Her Plein air paintings of Sedona scenes are bold, full of depth, color and movement and the play of light across the rocks reveal a multifaceted dimensionality.



Shey Khandro is one of a handful of early western artists to receive formal training from Buddhist masters in exile in the US, bringing forth traditional sacred art in the way it has been done in Tibet for centuries. Her pieces resonate with purpose and her subjects have expanded to include inspirational animal totems such as Owls, Butterflies and Dragonflies. In her paintings, vibrant dots of color create imagery, every dot is offered as a blessing to end suffering in the world.

Shey will be debuting her new OM and TRUST Tab Pendants on 1st Friday. Each design is hand-sculpted and cast in bronze or sterling silver locally. The LOVE Tab is currently available.

Sixteen-year-old Aiyana Trammel will be debuting her newest Figurative and Experimental wall pieces done in graphite and watercolor.

Marilyn Bos’ use of layers, often 100 or more layers on a single painting, allows light and shadow to create the essence of the world she is creating. Each painting changes as the light reaches the various layers and the sculpted texture capturing the Canyons of the West and the abstractions of nature.

Additional artists whose work is featured in this show include Jill Anderson, Karyl Bennett, Jourdan Dern, Mary Fisher, LauRha Frankfort, Ali Mignonne, Dorit Herlinger, Mona Hedin, Betty Hum, Aiyana Trammel, Jacqueline Jackson, Lynette Jennings, Carla Romero, Fredda Psaltis, Ruth Waddell, Beatrice Welles, Dee Winkelstern, Liz Wolf, Star York, and Hopi pottery by Adele Nampeyo and Loretta Silas.

For more information on their Artists, Artwork, Artists in Residence and events please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery has been voted Best Gallery in Sedona 12 years running and recently named the best place to shop in Sedona by USA Today 10 Best. Goldenstein Gallery is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.