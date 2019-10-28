OFFERS
Mon, Oct. 28
DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive

Cortlynn Michelle Meyer. YCSO photos

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 9:33 a.m.

RIMROCK – Arizona Department of Public Safety is looking for a Rimrock resident charged with assuming the identity of another person.

A passenger in an Oct. 3 traffic stop by DPS State Gang Task Force detectives, 21-year-old Cortlynn Michelle Meyer assumed the identity of another “to avoid being identified as she has an active probation violation warrant,” according to a Oct. 26 news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the news release, the warrant stems from charges of possession of dangerous drugs, taking the identity of another, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Although the driver was ultimately arrested, Meyer faces the warrant as well as an additional charge of taking the identity of another, the news release stated.

Meyer, who also has ties to the Cottonwood area, is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. According to the news release, she was last seen in the Rimrock area with her last known address being on Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

Meyer is also “known to frequent two residences in the areas of Shade Road and Waldron Road in Rimrock,” the news release stated.

