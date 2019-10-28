OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Red Lake man arrested for murder of his wife, sister-in-law

A Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputy provides security at a residence in the Red Lake area of Williams Oct. 28. CCSO said they are investigating a double homicide that occurred there last night. (Wendy Howell/Williams News)

A Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputy provides security at a residence in the Red Lake area of Williams Oct. 28. CCSO said they are investigating a double homicide that occurred there last night. (Wendy Howell/Williams News)

Williams News staff
Originally Published: October 28, 2019 11:09 p.m.

WILLIAMS — Coconino County Sheriff’s Office personnel have arrested a Williams man for the murder of his wife and her sister at a home in the Red Lake area, north of Williams.

Rex Gilliland, a spokesperson for CCSO, said the department believed there was no further threat to the community.

Around 8:37 p.m. Sunday, CCSO received a call from an Arizona Department of Transportation trooper advising he had been driving on a county road in the Red Lake area when he was flagged down or stopped by the driver of a vehicle.

The man approached the trooper and reported something to the effect that he couldn’t take it anymore and had killed his wife and her sister at their home.

The trooper detained the man and called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the home address of the man and his wife and upon entering the home, found two females deceased inside the home.

The man was transported to Flagstaff by sheriff’s deputies. The suspect was interviewed by detectives where he made statements about his involvement in the deaths.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, CCSO is not releasing the names of the suspect or victims pending notification of next of kin.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

UPDATE: Man arrested in Rimrock accused of killing his wife
Prescott Valley man falsely reports murdering ex-wife
Sheriff's Office: Congress man killed his father
71-year-old Seligman man arrested in killing
Homicide suspect arrested in Rimrock

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News