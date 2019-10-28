Verde Valley Community Calendar

Here is an update on all upcoming events throughout the Verde Valley.

Tee Off for Tots Golf Classic Nov. 16

The 13th annual Tee Off for Tots Golf Classic is a fun golf tournament to help in supporting the efforts of the local Toys for Tots campaign. The tourney is set for Saturday, Nov. 16, 11a.m. at Agave Highlands Golf Course.

Funds received will be used to purchase toys for the children in need in cases where we don't collect toys enough for all ages. All monies stay here in the valley.

Tournament prizes, raffle items and a silent auction that includes trips, game tickets, are planned at the scamble-format event. The entry fee is $75 which includes lunch. Larry Green is offering a car for a hole in one winner. Registration forms are at Agave Highlands Golf Course and online: cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org



Come out and help us help the kids.

‘Christmas Thieves’ in Sedona

“Christmas Thieves” is a play set to be performed 10 times this December at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Rd., Sedona, off State Road 179. Performance dates are Dec. 5-14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

A radio host is preparing for the telethon performance that will keep his tiny polka station afloat. Unfortunately, the prize troupe of British actors he's hired has all fallen ill due to a dastardly combination of indigestible foreign meats. Two short radio plays, “Shadow: Joey's Christmas Story” and "Sherlock Holmes: The Adventure of the Christmas Bride” will also be performed.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for senior citizens and students. For information, email info@emersontheatercollaborative.org.

Afternoon with the artists

CAMP VERDE – Artists’ reception, 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at Salt Mine Wine, located at 536 S. Salt Mine Road in Camp Verde. Meet local artists, view and purchase art, and drink wine.

Don't miss this opportunity to highlight community artists and their beautiful art. Entrance is free.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1

VERDE VALLEY – AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers in-person tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program focuses on taxpayers who are 50 or older and are of low to middle income or cannot afford paid tax preparation.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide does both federal and state tax returns prepared and filed by IRS certified volunteers. Many individuals may miss out on credits and deductions they’ve earned because they can’t afford to pay for professional tax preparation.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaidevolunteer or call 1-888-227-7669.

Tax Season for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide starts Feb. 1. Any one, any age, can have your taxes prepared at one of three Verde Valley locations:

Camp Verde Senior Center, 263 Maryvale Dr.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Appointments and some walk-ins. Call 928 567-6356 for more information.

Verde Valley Senior Center, 500 Cherry Road, Cottonwood.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments only. Call 928 634-5450 for more information.

Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Road.

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walk-in Only. Call 928-282-7714 for more information.

Food project receives $1,000 grant

The Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project has received a $1,000 gift card grant from The Kroger Company to support its work in the community.

According to a press release from the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project, the award comes on the heels of a record-setting October that brought in 12,645 pounds of non-perishable food in 911 bags from 883 donors, the equivalent of 10,538 meals for hungry families and individuals throughout the Verde Valley.

On Oct. 12, the food was distributed to nine area food banks and food pantries in Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cottonwood, and Jerome. The donated food will help those organizations prepare for the holiday season.

The group will use the grant to purchase non-perishable food in June 2020 to supplement the food collected through the Green Bag Project and distributed to food pantries during the summer, when regular food donors are often away for several months.

The October collection events will provide assistance for the nine participating organizations as they prepare for the holiday season.

As it again collects donated foods on Dec. 14, the Green Bag Project asks for canned cranberry sauce, boxed stuffing mix, canned vegetables such as sweet potatoes and green beans, and canned or packaged gravy mix.

For more information, or to become a food donor or a neighborhood coordinator for the Verde Valley Neighborhood Food Project, visit verdevalleyfoodproject.org or contact Nicole Davis at 928-301-2814.

Clark Clubhouse guided tours

CLARKDALE – On Nov. 20 and Dec. 19, the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum will offer guided tours of the historic Clark Memorial Clubhouse located in downtown Clarkdale.

Guided walking tours are handicap accessible and begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum building, located at 900 First North St., one block north of the red caboose.

Allow two hours for the tour, also bring water, wear comfortable footwear and dress for the weather. There is no charge for the tour, however contributions to support the program are appreciated.



Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more and can be made by contacting info@clarkdalemuseum.org or 928-649-1196.

Reservations are not required but are appreciated. The educational program, held in partnership with the Town of Clarkdale, provides an introduction to Clarkdale’s history and focuses upon the structures in its historic district.



The community of Clarkdale was developed by copper king William Andrews Clark in 1912, to provide housing and services for his United Verde Copper Co. mine and smelter operations employees and their families. It was built during the City Beautiful movement and is one of the only planned community developments of the early 1900s remaining in Arizona.



For more information, visit clarkdalemuseum.org.

Fierce love project

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde has partnered with AlphaMom and Friends to host a series of informative, interactive, dog-related activities on Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30.

The Fierce Love Project’s inaugural events will be held in Room 305 of Camp Verde’s Community Center, located at 51 Hollamon St. There will be two sessions each day, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

On Nov. 16, nail trimming and boy/energy work for dogs and people will also be available. On Nov. 23, enjoy a roundtable with animal control and animal communication. On Nov. 30, enjoy the Dancing with Dogs feature, and a book exchange.

A toy exchange will take place at each event, where you can bring toys rejected by your dog and trade for a different toy. There also will be a book exchange and raffles. All events are free. Well-behaved, non-aggressive, leashed dogs who enjoy socializing are invited to join in on the fun.

The Fierce Love Project is the culmination of AlphaMom’s life’s work, as chronicled in her memoir, Fierce Love. She is determined to make this world a better place for pups by helping people rethink and redefine the relationships they have with their canine kids.

Visit FierceLovethebook.com for more information about the Fierce Love Project. You can also contact Town of Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0828.

Help with housing and more at Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, continuing Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m., Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach host Help with Housing and More, where you can meet one-on-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and receive help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

These representatives work together to help you navigate community resources and get the help you need.

This service will continue for the next two months on the second Friday, on Dec. 13 and Jan. 10.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, just off of Montezuma Castle Highway.

For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380. The Camp Verde Community Library is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Celebration of Christmas

COTTONWOOD – Remember when Christmas was a season of pure enchantment, toy land fantasies and winter wonderlands? Remember when it was a time of hope, of new beginnings? A time of angels announcing glad tidings of great joy to shepherds in a field and wise men following a star to bring gifts to heaven's Child? It's not just a memory.

The tradition continues as EF Productions presents the 25th annual Celebration of Christmas.

This theatrical Broadway style Christmas production is a story where a little angel is sent to earth to help show Eliza, a lonely and hopeless street lady, along with her friends, the true meaning of Christmas.

Set in old England, it is a cross between ‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’

Celebration of Christmas has a cast and crew of more than 100 people, a live orchestra, exciting original and traditional music, beautiful costumes, a winter wonderland with snow, life sized toy parade, exotic animals including camels, spectacular lighting, and special effects.

With new music and scenes, audiences of all ages will enjoy Celebration of Christmas.

The show runs Friday, Dec. 6 through Monday, Dec. 9. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.

With multiple levels of seating, Celebration of Christmas is affordable for anyone. Tickets for ages 4 and older are $6-$23 for general admission and reserved seats. Children 3 and younger are free when they sit on a lap of a paying adult.

Tickets are available through the box office, over the phone 888-71-TICKETS, or at efproductions.org.

Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door on the day of the show. The doors will open one hour before each performance.

Everyone is asked to bring a new toy gift donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children for Christmas.

Come experience this musical journey, as a little angel guides your heart back to the true meaning of Christmas. Let the fantasy and spirit of the season delight you and your family with live animals, fantasy parades, toys that come to life and a pilgrimage to Bethlehem to meet the true Reason for the Season.

For more information, call EF Productions at 928-634-3034, ext. 102 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. EF Productions is located at 1580 E. Fir Street in Cottonwood, one block west of Mingus Union High School.

NARTA raffle benefits local charities

Class 47 of the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy is sponsoring a 50/50 raffle to raise money for several Arizona charities, including Yavapai Silent Witness, Boys and Girls Club of Arizona, Arizona Special Olympics, Yavapai College Foundation, and the Shadows Foundation.



Tickets can be purchased at NARTA, located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. #29 in Prescott. Hours are 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Or call/text Daniel at 928-651-9803.

The raffle will be held on Nov. 21. Winner does not need to be present. The time of the raffle will be announced on the NARTA Facebook page.

Class 47 will also raffle a Ruger AR-556 rifle. Raffle are $10 for one ticket, $20 for three tickets.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NARTA47.

Prioritizing life’s end priorities

SEDONA – Finishing strong, and putting your priorities first at life’s end will be the focus of four discussions at the Sedona Public Library facilitated by the Northern Arizona Chapter of Compassion and Choices.

The public is invited to attend from 1 p.m. until 2:30 pm Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16 in the Si Birch Community Room of the Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road.

Barbara Coombs Lee, president of Compassion and Choices, has written a book full of candid, helpful advice for people navigating the final stage of their lives.



An RN, attorney, activist and administrator, Lee was crucial to the passage in Oregon of the first right-to-die legislation. Today, Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) is possible in nine states, but not in Arizona.

Registration is not required for these discussions. Books will be available for purchase at the meetings.

For more information, email Leesa@choicesarizona.org.

Camp Verde High School Student of the Month

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde High School has announced that senior Coke Bast is the school’s October Kiwanis Student of the Month.

Coke is ranked second in his senior class with a 4.0 GPA. He has participated in four years of varsity baseball, three years of varsity basketball, three years of National Honor Society, and holds two part-time jobs.

Coke plans to study business at Yavapai College once he graduates in May.

Beaver Creek arts, crafts, bake sale Nov. 1-2

LAKE MONTEZUMA – From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2, the Beaver Creek Adult Center will host its annual fall Arts & Crafts & Bake Sale at the Center and in Rollins Park, at 4250 E. Zuni Way in Lake Montezuma.



A large variety of original artworks, local authors’ novels, and homemade bath and body products will be available, as well as jewelry, candles, lights, purses, scarves and custom-made clothing. Everything is created by local artists.

This is a perfect place to start your holiday shopping. Come join us for a fun-filled day. No admission fee.



For more information call the Beaver Creek Adult Center at 928-567-4556.

Halloween Spooktacular in Lake Montezuma

LAKE MONTEZUMA – Beaver Creek’s annual Halloween Spooktacular is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in Rollins Park at the Village Square in Lake Montezuma.

This event is sponsored by the Beaver Creek Community Association, Beaver Creek Kiwanis and Copper Canyon Fire & Medical District, as well as local businesses, organizations, and neighbors.

Trunk ’n Treat, music, games, hot dogs, popcorn and witch's brew will be part of the evening’s festivities. Everything is free.

Please escort your children to the Spooktacular, and please bring flashlights since most parking is not lighted. Additional volunteers with vehicles are needed for trunk ‘n treat. Call 301-2749 or email janiol19@aol.com to participate as a volunteer.

Cash for College Scholarship Awareness night in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE —The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County and Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona have partnered with Yavapai College to present the annual Cash for College Scholarship Awareness Night at Yavapai College’s Clarkdale campus.

Local students, their families, and educators are invited to learn more about the opportunities for community college, traditional four-year universities, and vocational certifications which includes the non-traditional student who is returning to college.

This event will take place from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, Community Room Building M., 1st Floor. Yavapai College’s Verde campus is located at 601 Black Hills Dr. in Clarkdale.

This event is free and open to the public, there is no need to register.

Arizona Community Foundation staff, as well as scholarship providers, will be available to answer questions.

Contact Jennifer Perry at 928-399-7218 or JPerry@azfoundation.org for more information.

Credit Union awards $3K in grants to Sedona nonprofits

SEDONA — OneAZ Credit Union and OneAZ Community Foundation recently awarded $3,000 in Community Impact Grants to two nonprofits in the Sedona area: the Sedona Public Library and Sedona Area Homeless Alliance.

“We received nearly 300 applications — an increase of 60 percent over last year — making selecting this year’s grantees a difficult process,” said Kim Reedy, President & CEO of OneAZ. “The need is great, and so is the work these organizations are doing. We’re incredibly proud to be part of the impacts they make in the communities we serve.”

The Foundation selected the 41 Community Impact Grant recipients, with awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000.

The Sedona Public Library will use its $1,500 grant to help purchase a “biblioboard” — an online community engagement tool that allows users to create, share and discover content within the Library’s catalog.

This online tool will add to their relevancy and sustainability as the library moves into the future.

The $1,500 grant received by Sedona Area Homeless Alliance will be used to expand its outreach programs to provide clothing, shoes and school supplies, as well as daily nutritional meals to children in need.

To be eligible for the grants, organizations submitted an online application along with a 500-word summary of how the grant will benefit their organization.

For a full list of Community Impact Grant recipients, visit OneAZcu.com/foundation.

GOP luncheon Tuesday, Nov. 12

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon, set for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at VFW Post 7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:15; meeting/programs begin at 11:30 a.m.

Lunch is $12. The no-lunch charge is $5. Sodas are $1 extra.

Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea.

RSVP by email before Friday Nov. 8, 2019 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

The scheduled speakers are Yavapai County Supervisors Tom Thurman (District 2) and Randy Garrison (District 3) and Dr. Wayne W. Daniels, Ph.d., a retired U.S. Air Force colonel and World War II combat veteran.

Compost your pumpkin in Sedona

SEDONA — Decomposing organics make landfills the third largest producers of methane, a green-house gas. Calling all moldy, squishy, jack-o-lanterns: the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Compost Crowd will keep your pumpkins out of the landfill.

Drop-off your carved pumpkins with Compost Crowd on Tuesday, Nov. 5, for free.

Compost Crowd will set up in the parking lot near the baseball fields at Posse Grounds Park, 525 Posse Ground Rd., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department with questions at 928-282-7098.

Zeke Taylor barbecue returns Nov. 9

The Verde Historical Society will host its annual Zeke Taylor barbecue on Saturday November 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This popular event is held at the Clemenceau School building auditorium, 1 North Willard in Cottonwood.

The menu features authentic pit barbecue, sides, beverage, and dessert, accompanied by musical entertainment. Meals are $10 per person and $5 for children under 10.

Tickets for the barbecue may be purchased in advance at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in the Clemenceau School building. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The historical society will also raffle a beautiful quilt made by museum volunteer, Nancy Kores. Sales from both events benefit the Clemenceau Heritage Museum.

For more information about the Zeke Taylor barbecue, contact museum staff at (928) 634-2868.

Celebrate Báb’s 200th birthday

COTTONWOOD – Come celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Báb from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located at 150 S. 6th St.

The Báb is one of the twin founders of the Bahá’í Faith, which is today a vibrant worldwide community of people from many races and cultures.

The Báb, whose name translates in English to gate or door announced the coming of age of humanity. Some call him the Morning Star, the Dawn of the Light.

The gathering will include the melodies of the flute, Native American song and storytelling of Dune tribe member Alvin Bitsilly.

At the end of the program, stay to watch Creating Spiritual Communities, a film about the Bahá’í Faith.

For more information, call 928-274-6289 or email cottonwoodbahais@gmail.com. For more information about the Baha’i Faith, visit us.bahai.org

Live well Arizona

COTTONWOOD —Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have selected five new projects to form the 2019-20 Live Well Arizona Incubator cohort.

According to a press release from Vitalyst, Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District is one of those five projects.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek, the press release stated, is “working to secure a viable future for youth and community to grow future leaders who want to remain in the Verde Valley.”

Cottonwood-Oak Creek students, the release stated, “need a vision for themselves and their community despite current economic hardship and poverty.”

Acting on a large body of research that the greatest predictor of differences in health and well-being is zip code, Vitalyst Health Foundation and the Arizona Partnership for Healthy Communities have partnered for the incubator to help stimulate geographically-based health improvement across Arizona.

For more information, visit vitalysthealth.org.

Help with housing and more

CAMP VERDE – Once a month, Camp Verde Community Library and Yavapai Outreach hosts ‘Help with Housing and More.’

The gathering, according to a news release from the Camp Verde library, is an opportunity to meet one-to-one with knowledgeable representatives from area agencies and get help with housing, healthcare, food, employment assistance, birth certificates and other important documents.

Yavapai Outreach includes representatives from the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, U.S.VETS, Veterans Affairs, Catholic Charities, Stepping Stones, Goodwill, Veterans Resource Center and other agencies whose mission is to end homelessness in Yavapai County.

For more information about ‘Help with Housing and More,’ visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380. Hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cottonwood library hosts free parenting workshop

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Public Library hosts free parenting workshop from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.

Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S. 6th St.

Brain Time is a fun, interactive setting where parents or caregivers learns with their children. This workshop follows a basic library-style story time format, but includes one-on-one time for the parent/caregiver and child to work and play together.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Public Library, Brain Time utilizes Carrington Brain Research’s patented Brain Box learning system.

Help prepare your child’s brain for school. Brain Time, for children birth to 3 years of age, includes free materials and gifts for attending.

To register, call Family Education & Support Services at 928-443-1991 ext. 2040 or email FESSyavapai@arizonaschildren.org.

Mark your calendar for our upcoming Brain Time sessions: Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.

Worship with Jeremy Lyle

COTTONWOOD – Come for an evening of worship with Jeremy Lyle, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at Cottonwood Vineyard Christian Fellowship, located at 3605 E. Zalesky Road.

Call 928-634-2459 or email az.rgsutter@gmail.com for more information.

Veterans mentoring youth

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK – Former Cornville resident Gary Chamberlain and Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German are Vietnam veterans who understand the value of veterans mentoring the community’s youth.

At 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the Village of Oak Creek, Chamberlain, founder of the North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition, and German will meet with a plan to empower the area’s youth by teaching them to market, sell and work for their funding, which Chamberlain says is a “valuable life lesson. These are life skills that every future employee or business owner needs to develop.”

Chamberlain and German will discuss the Cash-4-Trash program concept and discuss other coalition-sanctioned programs.

“We will discuss how to empower our youth whether through their school-managed efforts or on their own initiative by utilizing our proven NCLFC concepts which will work in any city, town or state,” Chamberlain said. “Businesses want our youth to earn their funding.”

According to Chamberlain, the Cash-4-Trash program has raised more than $3,000, money that is paid out in $100 increments to students, clubs and neighborhoods who participate and follow the rules governing the program.

“Political leaders, media and others have been invited for their input on these topics and discuss how they would benefit those they represent as politicians, community leaders, residents and media organizations,” Chamberlain said.

Anyone interested in attending this meeting must RSVP by the end of the day Oct. 15 so Chamberlain and German can decide where in the Village of Oak Creek to hold the meeting.

For more information, contact Gary Chamberlain, spokesman, North Carolina Litter-Free Coalition at FolksvilleUSA@gmail.com.

-- Bill Helm

Interfaith Thanksgiving worship service

COTTONWOOD – The public is invited to an Interfaith Thanksgiving Worship Service from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, located at 901 S. 12th St. in Cottonwood.

Mountain View United Methodist Church offers worship through a variety of lenses. After worship, talk with the participants over pumpkin pie and cider.

Please bring non-perishable food items to be distributed through Cottonwood’s Old Town Mission or a monetary offering to assist local homeless people. If donating money, make checks payable to Verde Valley Homeless Coalition

Email susankayejones@gmail.com for more information.

Bald eagle breeding areas expand, number of nestlings dips in 2019

PHOENIX — A record number of bald eagle breeding areas couldn’t guarantee another shattered record of eagle nestlings, which dipped to 71 during the 2019 breeding season from 87 hatched in 2018.

During the Arizona Game and Fish Department annual bald eagle survey this summer, raptor biologists counted a minimum of 74 occupied breeding areas statewide, which was up from the 69 counted last year. Despite that, the number of eggs laid this year dipped slightly to 97 from the 102 counted last year.

Additionally, the number of birds that made the important milestone of their first flight, known as fledging, dipped to 63 from the 70 recorded in 2018.

“While we always hope for Arizona’s bald eagle population to increase, it’s not uncommon for productivity to slow occasionally,” said Kenneth Jacobson, AZGFD bald eagle management coordinator. “Similar comparatively lower productivity rates were seen in 2014 and 2010, so we were due for a slow year. Overall, our eagle population continues to be strong because we continue to see an increase in breeding areas statewide. Our ongoing efforts to help conserve and protect Arizona’s bald eagles appear to be working.”

Arizona’s bald eagle population has flourished since 1978, when 11 pairs were counted within the state and the species was listed as endangered. Today, there are an estimated 74 adult breeding pairs. Bald eagles nationwide were removed as a protected species under the federal Endangered Species Act in 2007, but protections under the act were reinstated in 2008 in Arizona and remained until 2011.

The department’s conservation efforts contributed to the species recovery. Nationally, the birds remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The impressive recovery of the population is attributed to the continued efforts of the Southwestern Bald Eagle Management Committee: a coalition of AZGFD and 27 other government agencies, private organizations and Native American tribes – and its years of cooperative conservation efforts, including extensive monitoring by the nationally-awarded Bald Eagle Nestwatch Program.

The breeding season for bald eagles in Arizona runs from December through June, although eagle pairs at higher elevations nest later than those in the rest of the state. Continued support from the committee, State Wildlife Grants, the Heritage Fund (Arizona Lottery ticket sales) and funding through the Pittman-Robertson Act, will help ensure that Arizona’s bald eagles continue to thrive. For more information on bald eagles in Arizona, visit azgfd.gov (click on “wildlife”) or www.swbemc.org.

-- Jason W. Brooks

County hiring director for pretrial treatment program

PRESCOTT — The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office has announced a call for bids for a managed care coordinator for the office’s new Pretrial Diversion Program.

The purpose of the Pretrial Diversion Program will be to provide an alternative method to hold low level offenders—whose offense has a nexus to substance abuse — accountable for violations of the law through participation in an evidence-based education or treatment program that targets factors related to recidivism.

The program is intended to effectively redirect limited criminal justice resources, bring about participants’ rehabilitation, and give rise to safer communities. The program will divert criminal cases from formal court proceedings and allow for the dismissal of charges if it is successfully completed.

The request for proposals for the position, the scope of work and the draft contract can be found on the Yavapai County Bids Homepage, yavapai.us/bids.or on the County Attorney’s website, found here: bit.ly/3553SGH

The deadline for the submission of sealed bids is 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15.

Sealed proposals will be received either by hand, U.S. Postal Service, or other carrier by the Board of Supervisors of Yavapai County in the office of the Clerk of the Board, Room 310, Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, Ariz., 86305.

No bids will be accepted after 1:30 p.m., according to the official clock in that office. The bids will be publicly opened and bidders announced at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Room 308 in the Administrative Services Building in Prescott.

-- Jason W. Brooks

Caregiver support group

COTTONWOOD — A caregiver support group, hosted by the Northern Arizona Council of Governments and the Area Agency on Aging, meets each Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The groups supports family caregivers in order to learn about more resources and find peer support from other caregivers.

The group meets at A Caring Place Adult Day Center, 203 Candy Lane, Suite 12 A and B, Cottonwood. There are no dues or fees; all ages are welcome.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market plans for fall season

CAMP VERDE – The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is held each summer because much of its locally-grown produce is summer in nature.

But the market has announced its fall season, which will be held Saturdays through Nov. 16.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market’s fall season will be open from 9 a.m. until noon. Saturdays at the ramada next to Fort Verde State Historic Park, located on Hollamon Street in Camp Verde. The fall market begins two weeks after the final Saturday of the summer market season, Market Manager Jane Davie said.

The market will also celebrate its 16-year anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. until noon as it recognizes Davie, as well as founders Denise Gould and Diane Scantlebury.

Come say thank you and have a free root beer float cupcake while they last, as well as coffee, music, and the best produce shopping in the Valley.

For more information, contact Jane Davie at 928-634-7077. Or visit the market’s Facebook page.

-- Bill Helm

American Legion to sponsor turkey shoot

Camp Verde American Legion Post 93 will sponsor a turkey shoot from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

The turkey shoot will be held off SR 169 less than two miles from I-17.

Exit I-17 and head west onto SR 169. Drive one mile off exit and shoot is on your right, at No. 96 Prescott Forest Road 3/4 mile in. Plenty of signs, so take the family out for the day and remember that anyone can buy a turkey, so why not win one?

You may enter any category as many times as you like. Five shooting categories, including .22 for boys and girls ages 6-12: pistol, shotgun, muzzleloader and center fire rifle for the rest. Prizes include cash, meats and shooting items. Raffle for weapons, and shooting supplies.

Vendors will be on hand to sell shooting accessories, and lunch will be available. Plenty of parking, 400 or more. For pre-registration packet or for more information, contact Wayne Treptow at 602-781-8025.

Camp Verde planning Halloween Trunk or Treat

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is making plans for the community’s annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival.

The event will be held this year from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 on Main Street, which will be closed down from ACE Hardware to the Camp Verde Feed Store.

According to Parks and Recreation Coordinator Shawna Figy, last year saw a crowd estimated at more than 3,000 kids and parents. Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street.

Parks & Recreation provides candy for this event thanks to donated funds, as well as Town of Camp Verde funds and then purchasing candy that is distributed to the participating organizations.

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0829.

Businesses and groups are also invited to organize other Halloween-related activities, such as a haunted house, musical entertainment, or food. Contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation, 928-554-0829 or parks@campverde.az.gov for more information.

Cottonwood haunted house

COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission presents a “Terror in Old Town” haunted house.

The haunted house will be set up for one night only: Halloween night, Tuesday, Oct 31, 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m,, at the Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission center, 215 E Pima St., Cottonwood.

Admission is $5 per person. Admission will be discounted by $1 for each can of nonperishable food donated, with a four- can maximum. Expired food will not be accepted.

Children younger than age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.

Brown Bag presentation: ‘Flags of Freedom’

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Jim Cates, President of the Prescott chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He’ll present “Flags of Freedom: The Flags of the American Revolution” on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in Room M-137 of Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale.

The “Stars and Stripes” has proudly flown over the United States since 1777. How did we get the stars? How did we get the stripes? This presentation features historic flags from before and during the American Revolution along with the stories of the men and women who flew them.

The presentation begins with the protest flags of the Sons of Liberty. Cates, in color guard uniform, will detail flags like the Pine Tree Flag of New England and the Palmetto Flag of South Carolina. It will include stories of flags sewn and flown by tenacious men and women, some who gave their lives to raise fallen flags.

The story ends with Britain's final nasty trick on Evacuation Day in New York in November 1783. This is the flag of “the Land of the Free,” but before it was free it was “the Home of the Brave.”

Cates is a retired physician. SAR is a national organization of 38,000 men who trace ancestry to patriots who aided the cause of the American Revolution.

The Color Guard, dressed in Revolutionary era uniforms, carries many historic flags in civic events throughout Arizona. SAR is deeply involved in teaching students about America’s birth and development as a free nation and also provide services to U.S. veterans.

Bring your brown bag or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F on campus.