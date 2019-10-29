Adopt a Vet home completes third project

More than 30 volunteers turned out for the Adopt A Vet, Inc.’s, home renovation project on Quail Run in Cottonwood Saturday.

It’s the group’s third project in which they partner with Home Depot to rebuild homes and provide job training for veterans.

Volunteers came from the Cottonwood Home Depot and the two stores in Flagstaff.

Adopt A Vet explained that their organization currently has a formerly homeless veteran living in this home during the remodel, and he is an experienced carpenter training less-experienced carpenters.

They were building an enormous deck, doing interior painting and major landscaping work.

Adopt A Vet bought the home from the Verde Valley Medical Center as a project to provide on-the-job training for veterans and will sell the home after the remodel to raise capital for future planned projects.