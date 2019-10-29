Day of the Dead and Halloween happenings

Dress up, win prizes at Main Stage

From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Thursday, Main Stage will have a special costume contest with prizes for first, second and third place and spooktacular drink specials, as well as live music, featuring DJ ill.Ego and DJ Johnny K.

Come ready to party with all the other ghosts and goblins in town. Bombaz Grill will be staying open late for all your munchie needs. There is a $5 cover for the party for ages 21 and over.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St in Cottonwood.

Clarkdale Safe trick or treating

From 5 until 7 p.m., stroll down Main, First North and First South streets in upper Clarkdale for candy at Clarkdale’s annual safe trick or treating.

These streets will be closed and blocked from vehicular access from 4:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. and will only be accessible on foot. Parking will be available at Town Hall and Clarkdale-Jerome School. Bring flashlights, but leave pets at home.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Clarkdale gazebo, show up in your best Halloween costume to win prizes in the town’s costume contest. Five categories: ages 4 and younger, ages 5-8, 9-12, 13 and older, and group.

Fall Carnival, Asylum Haunted House and Old Town Association Safe Night

Halloween in Cottonwood will be packed with fun activities for the entire family. Take a walk down Main Street from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. as local merchants and shops pass out candy, courtesy of the Old Town Association’s Safe Night.

After that, make your way over to the Old Town Activity Park between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to take part in Cottonwood’s free fall carnival. Themed games, corn hole, bounce houses, a best-carved pumpkin completion, Halloween music, and lots of candy will be handed out during the Trunk or Treat.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., test your luck and brave your deepest fears in the Asylum Haunted House, at 215 E. Pima St. Cost is $5, or $4 with a nonperishable food item. Children 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Tlaquepaque celebrates Day of the Dead

Tlaquepaque will celebrate Day of the Dead, Dia de los Muertos, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Tlaquepaque will be aglow with thousands of candles, papier-mâché katrinas, spectacularly decorated fountains, and beautiful altars to honor loved ones who have passed.

Dia de los Muertos is also a time to reveal sacred cultures and their traditions as they honor their ancestors.

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village is located at 336 SR 179 in Sedona. Day of the Dead admission is free, and there is a free shuttle service running from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. from the uptown municipal parking at 260 Schnebly Road, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 160 Mormon Hill Road. 928-282-4838 or visit tlaq.com.