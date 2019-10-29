OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dixie Rosalie Sater, born Sept. 27, 2019

Dixie Rosalie Sater

Dixie Rosalie Sater

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:10 a.m.

Dixie Rosalie Sater was born Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. in Cottonwood.

She weighed 10 pounds and was 22.5 inches.

The parents are Misty Peppers and Michael Sater of Camp Verde. The grandparents are Kimberly Sater and Richard Sater of Camp Verde and Patricia Sater of Groom, Texas. Dixie’s big sister is Amber Cheyenne Sater.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Diane E. Moody 1961-2019
Obituary: Claudia Diane Ripley 1940-2019
Obituary: Shirley D. Russell 1947-2019
Obituary: Barbara Nell Miller 1936-2019
Obituary: Rosalie Adico 1932-2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News