Dixie Rosalie Sater, born Sept. 27, 2019
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:10 a.m.
Dixie Rosalie Sater was born Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. in Cottonwood.
She weighed 10 pounds and was 22.5 inches.
The parents are Misty Peppers and Michael Sater of Camp Verde. The grandparents are Kimberly Sater and Richard Sater of Camp Verde and Patricia Sater of Groom, Texas. Dixie’s big sister is Amber Cheyenne Sater.
