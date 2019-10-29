OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Oct. 29
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Carl Lee West, 1948-2019

Carl Lee West

Carl Lee West

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:24 a.m.

Carl Lee West, 71, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Carl was born on Sept. 13, 1948, in Groom, Texas to the late Patsy and Carl West. Carl was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam war. Carl moved to Clarkdale, Arizona in 1976 with his wife, Linda, and their children.

Carl and Linda raised their family in Clarkdale. Carl operated R&C Mobile Home Service for several years, while volunteering as a firefighter. Carl later retired from the Clarkdale’s Phoenix Cement Plant.

Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling jokes, and old stories. What he enjoyed more than that was spending time with all his grandchildren, and family. Carl was very proud of his family and everything he and Linda created together.

Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; his children, Melinda, Carl, and Charlie; his two daughter-in-laws, Evah and Erica; his son-in-law, Justin; his grandchildren Tara, Jesse, Bradley, Valen, Logan, Tori, Patrick, Nicole, Stacy, Timothy, Lynn, Mickayla, Hazen, Brandon, Wyatt, Karlee, Savannah, Danielle, Layne, Rylee; his great-grand-children Orion, Quinn, Claire, Odin, Sadie, Cullen, Braxton, Keegan, Olivia, and Layton; and his brother, Gary West; and sister, Vicky Derryberry.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Carl will be held Saturday, November 2, 2109, at 11:30 a.m. at 945 S. 7 St. Cottonwood, AZ. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Carrol Dewayne McKenzie 1938-2019
Obituary: Roger Roiger 1947-2019
Obituary: Annie Pena 1943-2019
Obituary: Pamela Lee Jackson 1948-2019
Virginia Ruth Kuntz 1925-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News