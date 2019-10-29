Obituary: Carl Lee West, 1948-2019
Carl Lee West, 71, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
Carl was born on Sept. 13, 1948, in Groom, Texas to the late Patsy and Carl West. Carl was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam war. Carl moved to Clarkdale, Arizona in 1976 with his wife, Linda, and their children.
Carl and Linda raised their family in Clarkdale. Carl operated R&C Mobile Home Service for several years, while volunteering as a firefighter. Carl later retired from the Clarkdale’s Phoenix Cement Plant.
Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling jokes, and old stories. What he enjoyed more than that was spending time with all his grandchildren, and family. Carl was very proud of his family and everything he and Linda created together.
Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; his children, Melinda, Carl, and Charlie; his two daughter-in-laws, Evah and Erica; his son-in-law, Justin; his grandchildren Tara, Jesse, Bradley, Valen, Logan, Tori, Patrick, Nicole, Stacy, Timothy, Lynn, Mickayla, Hazen, Brandon, Wyatt, Karlee, Savannah, Danielle, Layne, Rylee; his great-grand-children Orion, Quinn, Claire, Odin, Sadie, Cullen, Braxton, Keegan, Olivia, and Layton; and his brother, Gary West; and sister, Vicky Derryberry.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Carl will be held Saturday, November 2, 2109, at 11:30 a.m. at 945 S. 7 St. Cottonwood, AZ. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
- A double standard in Delafuente case?
- Noise, traffic discussed as design approved for expansion of Merkin Vineyards
- DPS looks for missing Rimrock fugitive
- Alleged wrong-way DWI driver, passenger arrested
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Editorial: Claims against Clarkdale smacks of cops protecting cops
- Cottonwood Clubhouse available for rent
- Obituary: Robert Kraft 1936 - 2019
- Murder-suicide reported in Verde Village
- Cottonwood teen found dead; two dozen Fentanyl pills found
- Proposed new interstate has its opponents
- Mingus football coach suspended for balance of season
- From Ming to King: Longtime Chinese restaurant to be replaced by Burger King
- Man missing from Ogden Ranch Road area since at least Sept. 2
- Obituary: Rosalind Murry Galloway
- Delafuente resigns from Cottonwood PD
- New Circle K part of Mingus/Main overhaul
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: