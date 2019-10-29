Obituary: Carl Lee West, 1948-2019

Carl Lee West, 71, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

Carl was born on Sept. 13, 1948, in Groom, Texas to the late Patsy and Carl West. Carl was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam war. Carl moved to Clarkdale, Arizona in 1976 with his wife, Linda, and their children.

Carl and Linda raised their family in Clarkdale. Carl operated R&C Mobile Home Service for several years, while volunteering as a firefighter. Carl later retired from the Clarkdale’s Phoenix Cement Plant.



Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, telling jokes, and old stories. What he enjoyed more than that was spending time with all his grandchildren, and family. Carl was very proud of his family and everything he and Linda created together.



Carl is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; his children, Melinda, Carl, and Charlie; his two daughter-in-laws, Evah and Erica; his son-in-law, Justin; his grandchildren Tara, Jesse, Bradley, Valen, Logan, Tori, Patrick, Nicole, Stacy, Timothy, Lynn, Mickayla, Hazen, Brandon, Wyatt, Karlee, Savannah, Danielle, Layne, Rylee; his great-grand-children Orion, Quinn, Claire, Odin, Sadie, Cullen, Braxton, Keegan, Olivia, and Layton; and his brother, Gary West; and sister, Vicky Derryberry.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents.



A Celebration of Life for Carl will be held Saturday, November 2, 2109, at 11:30 a.m. at 945 S. 7 St. Cottonwood, AZ. Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.